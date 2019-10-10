They may be in much different places in their personal lives, but the Temptation Island singles go on the show for the same reason as the couples: for love. Yes, the couples are there to figure out if they're with the right person, and yes, the singles are mostly just there to help test that theory. But if some of the couples ultimately realize they're not in the right relationship, the singles are also hoping to have a love story of their own.

According to host Mark Walberg, this differs from the original iteration of the show, which ran from 2001 to 2003. "Originally, the singles were simply there to tempt," he explained to Us Weekly in 2018. "[In the reboot], we make sure to iterate that the singles are also looking for love. They've had their ups and downs, too."

That being said, the singles are obviously much less likely to find love than the couples. They only have four potential matches to get to know — all of whom are already dating someone — whereas the couples can either strengthen their pre-existing relationships or form new connections with some of the 16 singles in each house. Here are the men and women hoping to beat those odds on Temptation Island Season 2.

Aden Twer

John Tsiavis/USA Network

According to his USA bio, Aden is a 27-year-old regional sales manager from Philadelphia. His parents have been married for 30 years, and he's looking for a partner he can be with for just as long.

Alex Angell

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Alex is looking for a girl to bring home to his family in Fullerton, California. The 27-year-old operations coordinator says he has been cheated on in every relationship, but he's still hopeful.

Ben Knobloch

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Ben is a veteran from Arizona who's "over casual flings" and wants to find the "real thing." The 25-year-old also has three sisters, which he thinks has helped him learn what women want.

Chris Grant

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Chris is a special education teacher living in the Bronx. He is "always on the go" and looking for someone who can keep up with his life.

Chris Novak

John Tsiavis/USA Network

This 27-year-old mergers and acquisitions consultant lives in Austin, Texas and is looking for his "partner in crime."

Colleen Powers

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Colleen is a 22-year-old Program Manager based in New York City. She says she's ready for a relationship that is "real and stable."

Deac Conti

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Deac is a 25-year-old e-commerce entrepreneur and self-described "mama's boy." He says his ex girlfriends all met "the one" right after their relationship ended, and he's hoping to end that pattern on Temptation Island Season 2.

Dominique Price

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Dominique lives in Marina Del Rey, California. The 29-year-old entrepreneur says he "knows how to treat a woman right."

Etay Aroshas

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Etay is a former Israeli Defense serviceman. Now, the 24-year-old sells hair care products in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Darby Dowdell

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Darby is a divorced fashion designer based in Atlanta. The 30-year-old horseback rider is ready to find love again.

Jose Rodriguez

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Jose owns a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California. He wants to find a woman who he considers "wifey material."

Kalaan "KB" Brown

John Tsiavis/USA Network

KB is a 6'5'' realtor who lives in Long Beach, California. According to his USA bio, the self-proclaimed ladies man is looking for someone "loyal, supportive, and ambitious with similar values."

Kareem Thomas

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Kareem used to play professional basketball. Now, he's a 27-year-old financial consultant living in Queens, New York.

Kari Nesheim

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Kari lives in Collingswood, New Jersey. She is a 29-year-old legal assistant.

Medinah Ali

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Medinah is podcast host from Atlanta who recently turned 30. She's looking for a man who can "keep up with her sass and spunk."

Melisza McPherson

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Melisza considers herself to be "the life of the party." The 21-year-old model lives in Sunrise, Florida.

Mia Metcalf

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Mia is both a model and a retail manager from Wisconsin. In her USA bio, Mia described herself as a "hopeless romantic."

Payton Burgess

John Tsiavis/USA Network

South Carolina native Payton is a bartender hoping to start a career as a social worker.

Rachel Hamel

John Tsiavis/USA Network

In her USA bio, Rachel said she wanted to find her "ride or die." She is a 25-year-old swimwear designer who lives in New York City.

Sam Harb

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Sam owns her own modeling agency in Nevada. The 26-year-old businesswoman wants to find a man who can "handle her self-confidence."

Samantha Hoffman

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Samantha is a 29-year-old flight attendant who just ended an eight-year relationship.

Shawn Evans

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Shawn manages a fitness company in Boise, Idaho. The 30-year-old is ready to meet the right woman and start a family.

Toneata Morgan

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Toneata is a former Miss Oregon USA. Now, she's a model and an entrepreneur who lives in Los Angeles.

Tracy Ly

John Tsiavis/USA Network

Tracy, a 29-year-old paralegal, is done with the "L.A. dating scene" and ready to find the right guy.

See how these singles fare when Temptation Island Season 2 premieres Oct. 10.