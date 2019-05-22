With the third season of Stranger Things set to hit screens in July, it's no wonder the setting of Hawkins, Indiana, is firmly on everyone's minds. And thanks to a new immersive event by Secret Cinema, your Upside Down obsession can keep going until the end of the year. If you're wondering how to buy tickets for Secret Cinema's Stranger Things experience, keep reading for all the details.

Founded in 2007, Secret Cinema's popularity has soared over the past decade. Each event that the company produces focuses on recreating the world of one cinematic masterpiece. Visitors are invited to dress up as a particular character, enter the setting, and watch as the storyline unfolds in front of their very eyes. Past productions have included Moulin Rouge!, Blade Runner, and Romeo + Juliet.

This November, Secret Cinema is trying something new. In a collaboration with Netflix, the Stranger Things event will be the company's first TV series experience. And instead of screening the actual show (like it has done with films in the past), the real-life acting will be coupled with a 30-minute extravaganza "incorporating 360 degree projections and special effects." The entire thing will last for over three hours and will transport you straight to the town of Hawkins for an '80s exploration of mysteries.

All three seasons of Stranger Things will be included in the production in some way with a particular emphasis on the upcoming episodes. A central London location will be used, but this will remain secret until a time closer to the event. The first show will take place on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 13. Following shows will be held until the end of the year every evening from Wednesday to Sunday.

Two types of tickets are up for grabs: regular and VIP. Both types will give you access to the entire experience and a login to the Hawkins online portal where you will be given a character, a dress code, and a storyline to follow. VIP tickets will also guarantee fast track entry, queue jump on the main bars, two drinks vouchers, and a food voucher.

Netflix

General ticket sale will begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. But if you're an O2 priority member, you can already snap them up. Regular ticket prices start from £49 per person (plus booking fees) with VIP tickets starting from £99. All attendees must be 18 or over to visit the evening experience. Children aged 15 and over can, however, attend a Saturday matinee which will start at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for this weekly showing start from £35.

To fully immerse yourself in the experience, you'll have to follow a number of rules. One: you are required to dress up as your given character. (Please make an effort.) Two: you will have to seal any phones, cameras, and recording devices in a pouch for the duration of the event. (Secret Cinema doesn't want to spoil the event for future guests.) And three: try to participate as much as possible because this is your one and only chance.

See you in Hawkins.