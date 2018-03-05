I'm still trying to come up with the words for how much Black Panther impacted me — I've seen it twice since it was released, and I could probably watch it another 10 times and still walk away in awe. I'm usually not a fan of superhero movies, but I feel safe saying that Black Panther is a cultural phenomenon that should win every award at next year's Academy Awards. Even though the movie isn't eligible to win anything at the 2018 Oscars, the cast still showed up and left me screeching about Black excellence. Seeing the cast of Black Panther at the Oscars had everyone saying #WakandaForever — and after you see the cast, you'll feel the same way.

One of the most magical things about the movie is its unapologetic dedication to celebrating African culture, and the cast didn't shy away from that on the red carpet. Lupita Nyong'o wore her hair in a traditional Rwandan updo, while Chadwick Boseman proudly paid tribute to Wakanda on the red carpet with a signature move from the movie. Heartbreakingly, Michael B. Jordan didn't show up pre-ceremony, so we weren't able to stan for him, but the cast members who were there left me shook.

I'd watch an entire award show dedicated to this cast, but until that becomes reality, I'll settle for loving their red carpet looks. They're easily my favorite of the night, although these actors can do no wrong in my eyes. Check out the stunning looks from the cast of America's favorite movie below.

Chadwick Boseman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Seeing Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther is pretty much everything I needed in life, and I still feel like he's a bit superhuman after seeing just how great of an actor he is. Seeing him give a nod to Wakanda on the red carpet was seriously the best — and the detailing on his suit is everything to me. Twitter was totally here for Boseman, which isn't exactly surprising. After seeing him save the world as T'Challa, I'm ready to stan for him whenever I see him.

Lupita Nyong'o Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I've always loved Lupita Nyong'o, but after Black Panther, my love for her has reached a level that is probably unhealthy. The stunning black and gold gown she wore during the Oscars left me speechless, which is rare. The fact that her hairstyle pays homage to the people of Rwanda makes it even better — it's another reminder that representation is so important.

Danai Gurira Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I would follow Danai Gurira to the ends of the earth, although I doubt she'll invite me anytime soon. Gurira's shaved head look is legendary, and her gown fit into the trend of nude dresses we saw all night. She legitimately looked like royalty on the red carpet.

Daniel Kaluuya Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Kaluuya managed to play huge roles in two of my favorite movies — both Black Panther and Get Out — and I'm obsessed with him. A lot of people couldn't make this suit jacket work, but he makes it look easy. I basically need Kaluuya to star in every movie from now until the end of time because I want an excuse to see him on the red carpet every year.