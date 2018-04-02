Selena Gomez Teased Her Fall Coach Line On Instagram & It's So Early 2000s

If you have always had a soft spot for Selena Gomez's grownup-bohemian-chic style, then you're going to love the fact that she's collaborating for the second time with Coach. She's bringing her aesthetic to create a youthful line of handbags for the brand, and fashion lovers and fans have been waiting impatiently to get a glimpse of what to expect. Luckily for them Gomez shared a sneak peak of the Fall 2018 Coach collaboration on her Instagram, inviting us behind the curtain to get an idea what the rest of the line will look like. Not disappointingly, the reveal showed that the collab might be pulling inspiration from the early Noughties, which is both a terror and a delight.

It's a terror because the beginning stages of the 2000s brought us such trends like cringey pirate boots and swashbuckler belts that looked like we were auditioning for the cast of Peter Pan. But now that we're older and wiser, we can take these elements from the turn of the millennium and use them in chicer, more modern ways.

Courtesy of Coach

Of course, this isn't the first time that the artist has linked up with Coach. In 2017, the two brought forth a line of structured pastel handbags and embellished crossbody purses, but this time around Gomez is taking it one step further and also creating a whole ready-to-wear line, with outerwear and accessories.

While there's no telling what the clothes will look like yet, thanks to her Instagram posts we can start imagining what direction the handbags will go in.

Releasing three different heavily filtered photos of the same purse "the Parker bag," we got a studied close-up of the sample. The first photo, which is date 20 years prior to the date taken due to the aged filter, is of Gomez on the floor dressed in all black, which is a different look for both the singer and the Coach brand. Rocking black leggings, a simple black sweater, a crucifix necklace, and furry Ugg slippers, she's tousling her hair while the bag in question sits next to her.

From what you can see, it's a two-tone brown and black leather bag, with a stud outline that gives it a tough aesthetic. The brown panel has the Coach logo tumbling across it, and the sides of the bag might have the logo in a different colorway decorating its length (though it's hard to tell what that pattern is.)

The black panel has a metal flower surrounding the closure of the bag, and there's a heavy crossbody chain to round out the look. From the floral motif, to the studs, to the heavy use of logos, it definitely throws you back in time to a period when Juicy velour tracksuits, chunky highlights, and Uggs reigned supreme. All you need to round out the look is a Starbucks frappuccino and hot pink bra straps poking out from underneath your tank, and you're back in 2004.

But before you groan, this throwback bag will look amazing when styled with our modern day trends and looks. As Gomez proves in these pictures, it looks great paired with an all-black ensemble, and you can see it translating to an outfit with a blazer or a dress.

Stuart Vevers, the creative director of the label, also shared a sneak peek the same day, this time of Gomez wearing a thin crossbody bag. While it's a little more modern then this look, it does feature a logo-heavy front panel as well.

While right now all we can do is speculate, here is to hoping that Gomez shares more leaks throughout the months so we can piece together what is waiting for us in the fall!