Country music’s yeehaw renaissance continues with an unexpected dynamic duo: Selena Gomez attended a Kacey Musgrave’s concert, where she lived her best cowgirl life. Gomez, a fellow Texas native, attended Musgrave’s sold-out concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 25 with friends and she donned the ultimate country concert outfit: a blue and white gingham dress, brown boots, and a white light-up cowgirl hat (an official piece of Musgraves merch that was recently rolled out). More so, the two musicians officially met backstage after the concert — and yes, there are spectacular pictures to prove it.

In the series of photos, Gomez is all smiles alongside the Grammy-winning singer and some friends. She captioned the Aug. 26 Instagram post, “All kinds of magic ✨🌈 thank you, @spaceykacey, for your heart, your insane humor and your words. We laughed, cried and danced. 💕”

Oh, what a world. Elsewhere on social media, Gomez’s friend Anna Collins shared footage of the “It Ain’t Me” singer passionately crooning and dancing along to tracks such as “Lonely Weekend” and “Butterflies” on her Instagram Story. On Twitter, Elle editor Alyssa Bailey uploaded Collins’ footage of Gomez living her best life at the show so fans could watch the delightful footage well past the Instagram Story’s expiration.

Could a potential duet be on the horizon? Musgraves is currently headlining the second leg of her Oh, What a World Tour, titled Oh, What a World: Tour II, which initially kicked off on Jan. 9 and will extend until Sept. 28 across North America. The tour is in conjunction with Musgrave’s 2018 album Golden Hour, which garnered her an Album of the Year award win at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Gomez last starred in the zombie comedy film The Dead Don't Die opposite Adam Driver and Bill Murray, which arrived in theaters on June 14. On the red carpet at the film’s premiere on June 10, the actor also revealed that her newest upcoming album — one she’s been teasing on social media for several months now — is “finally done” but remained mum on details. A day later, during an appearance on The Tonight Show on June 11, she elaborated to Jimmy Fallon, "I'm actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album." The new album would mark the singer’s first in four years, the last of which being 2015’s Revival.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a new album and a Musgraves concert under her belt, it’s looking like a great year for Gomez. Elsewhere at the Greek Theater, Gomez was not the only notable celebrity in attendance at Musgraves’ concert. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Stephanie Beatriz shared a selfie from the very same Aug. 25 show. She captioned a picture of herself from her seat, “💒went to church @spaceykacey”

Between Gomez and Beatriz alone, the Musgraves celebrity fan club is looking pretty stellar.