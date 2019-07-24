Selena Gomez is celebrating her 27 birthday in style — in affordable style. The artist jet set to Italy to celebrate, and Selena Gomez wore a $50 Zara dress to ring in the special day. Gomez could have easily put on one of her designer pieces that she undoubtedly packed, but instead she reached for her breezy linen summer dress to walk the cobblestone streets of Italy in.

Gomez is currently in Rome with her friends, her grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson. and her movie producer friend Andrea Iervolino. She was spotted heading to lunch at Pierluigi with her crew while wearing Zara's $49.90 "Wrinkle Look" dress. The maxi is a long halter dress with spaghetti straps and a slit and tie neckline. The tie also has tassels at the end for an extra touch of style. The frock has a baggy, column-like shape, and is purposefully made to look slightly wrinkled. Which is perfect when you're popping it out of a cramped suitcase. It comes in a light khaki green color, making it a neutral and minimalist piece.

Gomez wore the dress a little differently than Zara's product image model. She untied the neckline, turning the dress into a v-neck, spaghetti strap frock. Gomez also opted out of the white booties that the model wore, and instead wore black platform espadrille sandals. That's probably a better call for sightseeing and walking down winding capital streets all day.

Gomez also accessorized her look with a bucket bag from the Instagram cult-favorite brand, Staud. The cross-body bag was big enough to carry everything from Euros to snacks in. The bag in question is called the Bissett Canvas Bag, and it comes in the "natural brown" shade. The purse is made from solid canvas with a contrasting leather handle and gold hardware. It costs $295, so it doesn't explode the bank account, either.

If you love Gomez's Rome-ready look, then you can still shop all of the items. Both the Zara dress and Staud bag are still available.

Gomez's tent-dress outfit was the perfect pick for her birthday activities that day. Especially considering that there was a lot of food and heat involved. An insider source told E! News that the group ate lunch for two whole hours, trying different dishes and enjoying each other's company. "They had a two hour lunch at Pierluigi, one of Selena's favorite places where she loves to eat in Rome," the insider said. "They sat inside and had a long lunch with many different courses to enjoy. After they finished they had a driver pick them up and take them away." The roomy dress was the perfect ensemble for a big lunch.

Afterwards the group went to go sightseeing, but it was a scorcher in Rome so the airy and light dress helped to beat the heat. "After lunch they walked around near Piazza del Popola and the Spanish Steps," the source told E! News. "It was a hot day so they didn't stay out too long."

Gomez's $50 Zara dress is the perfect outfit for summer — get it while you still can.