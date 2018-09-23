One of pop music's power friendships is still going strong. On Saturday, Sept. 22, Selena Gomez discussed being friends with Taylor Swift on social media, and her comments show these two are so close. According to People, Gomez talked about the friendship during an Instagram Live video which has since expired, and she reportedly only had nice things to say about her fellow pop star. "How's Taylor? Taylor's awesome. I love her. She's amazing," the Revival singer reportedly told fans, according to People. "I just talked to her today. She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She's so smart it freaks me out."

Swift and Gomez often use social media to stay in touch, and the dish during the Instagram live wasn't the only time that day the singers interacted on the platform. On Saturday, Swift shared an Insta Story talking about A Simple Favor, a movie starring another one of her besties, Blake Lively. "Best movie. Loved It — my dad," Swift wrote over the post. Not long after, Gomez shared a screenshot from the video to her own page, captioning it "SAME!!!". While she couldn't be there to see the movie with Swift and her fam, the two are clearly using social media stay in the loop.

The singers are longtime pals, and first connected in 2008. According to Harper's Bazaar, Gomez and Swift met through the Jonas Brothers. At the time, Gomez was in a relationship with Nick Jonas, and Swift had just began dating Joe Jonas. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez told KISS FM UK. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked." Even though the romantic relationships didn't last, Gomez and Swift have been inseparable ever since.

Gomez's Insta-story is hardly the first time in recent years either star has commented on their longstanding friendship. In 2014, Swift discussed their friendship and how they've supported each other over the years in an interview with E! News. She told the site,

"When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."

Years later, these two still share this same bond. In May, Gomez made an appearance during Swift's concert in Los Angeles for the Reputation tour. The two singers treated the audience to a duet of "Hands to Myself", and Swift posted a picture from the performance on Instagram. In the caption, she included a special message for her bestie, writing: "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too."

Of course, while Swift is on an international tour, their friendship is long distance. The concert dates no doubt make it difficult to hang out IRL, but these two catch up by showing love for each other on social media. In July, Swift celebrated Gomez's 26th birthday by baking a birthday cake for the star, even though she was across the country. The Reputation singer posted a picture of the cake to her Instagram story, which was frosted with the words "Gomez or Go Home". The caption over the picture read: "Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best frien'’s bday? I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2".

After nearly a decade of friendship, it's clear Swift and Gomez are still best buds. Gomez latest comments about Swift are hardly the first time these two have talked about their bond online, but it shows that they remain super close, even after all these years.