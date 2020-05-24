Singer, actor, and proud third-gen Mexican-American Selena Gomez shared a message for immigrant graduates about her own American journey. The “Rare” singer appeared on the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement on May 23 to celebrate high school and college graduates from immigrant families across the country. During the ceremony architected by Define American, FWD.us, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant, and Golden Door Scholars, Gomez congratulated the students and shared her own story as a child of immigrants.

“I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real, and it is very real to all of the families, and all of you and your communities,” Gomez said. "I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story.” She continued, “When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican, and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today."

Gomez concluded, “Regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds. I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be.”

Gomez’s #Immigrad appearance comes after she released a deluxe version of her Rare album on April 9 to assist COVID-19 efforts. Along with the debut of three new songs, Gomez announced plans to donate to the Plus1 COVID-19 relief fund, as well as donate $1 from every purchase from her official merch shop to the organization. She wrote of the release of her much talked-about track “Boyfriend” on Instagram, “Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend’… We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."

