Sephora Is Giving Away FREE Sheet Masks & Here's How To Get One
Cancel all of your plans for the week, because you've got some shopping to do. As PopSugar originally reported, Sephora is giving away free sheet masks for a limited time, and you won't want to miss it. This is the perfect chance to stock your skincare arsenal, but it won't be around for long.
Sheet masks are not your average skincare product. Instead of having it sitting on your sink just waiting to be used, you have to find the special moment for the one-and-done product. Basically, they're a hot commodity in the beauty world, but Sephora is giving you a chance to stock up once and for all.
Starting May 20, Sephora is having a buy three get one free sale on all of the Sephora Collection sheet and eye masks, according to PopSugar.
The publication didn't say exactly exactly when the sale will end. Bustle reached out for comment, but your best bet would be to set your alarms and get shopping early. The deal will be good in-stores and online. The only catch is that you can't mix and match the deal. You'll have to buy three sheet masks or three eye masks to get the fourth one free.
That's four weeks of nightly pamper sessions just waiting to be had.
You'll be able to stock up on the Sephora Collection goodies in-store or online starting on May 20. Each mask, no matter which one you shop, are $5 each. That's $15 for four masks, people. Considering that these have five-star reviews online, this is one sale that you won't want to sleep though.
Of course, there are tons of different masking options as well. From new ingredients to targeted skin types, there are a whole lot of masks to choose from. Here are some of the top rated ones, so you know which should be in your virtual or real life cart on the day of the big sale.
1. After-Sun Watermelon Mask
Summer is right around the corner, which means it's time to stock up on after sun masks. The mask is meant for sunburned, dehydrated, or dry skin, according to the Sephora website. Although it's new to the website, it's already got a five-star rating.Buy Now
2. Rose Eye Mask
The nearly perfect rated eye mask is meant for ultra-moisturizing and brightening the under-eye area. According to the description, you will get immediate radiance after using it. Basically, this is one that you'll want to at least test out.Buy Now
3. Nourishing Avocado Face Mask
Looking for a little TLC? This is the mask for you. The avocado is meant to nourish and repair skin no matter the season. According to the raving reviews, this one really works, too.Buy Now
4. Cucumber Eye Mask
Although this one is new to the website, it already has incredible reviews and over 7,000 "loves" on the product page. The soothing and de-puffing mask was the first one of the range to sell out as well. Fingers crossed that it's back in time for the big day, because you won't want to miss it.Buy Now
5. Replenishing Aloe Vera Mask
While this mask was created for all skin types, it's meant to treat dull and blemished skin. According to the reviews, this mask gives some incredible results, too. It's not a permanent solution to blemishes, but it's a great pick-me-up throughout the week.Buy Now
6. Pearl Eye Mask
If you're looking to brighten and minimize pores, this is the mask for you. The website says that it is meant for all skin types and uses white pearl to bring a glow to the skin.Buy Now
7. Soothing Coconut Face Mask
It might not feel like summer yet where you're located, but this is a great way to get in the spirit. There's no better way to relax, sooth, and nourish skin than with the scent and benefits of coconut.Buy Now
There are tons of different skincare options to choose from in the sale. You can't go wrong with any of them.