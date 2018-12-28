In the days after Christmas, there may still be remnants of wrapping paper and tinsel in your carpet, but the season of gifting hasn't let up quite yet. Before you put the tape and scissors back in the closet Sephora is offering 20 percent off for its after-Christmas sale. So if a friend happened to miss the mark on your foundation shade or you need a concealer to match, this is prime time to pull up to the makeup megastore.

There's nothing wrong with being anxious to start a new year, but you can clink glasses early and cheers to these deals. From now until Jan. 1 Sephora is gifting its Beauty Insiders with this special discount off of products that have already been marked down. A discount on top of a discount is always welcome with open arms in the eyes of beauty gurus.

To get the discount, Sephora shoppers need only enter the code "TWENTYOFF". Not to mention, it works whether you're shopping in store or online, so there's no reason to even get out of bed if you're not here for shuffling your cart through the crowd of gift returns.

Between sheet masks, clump-free mascaras, and brush sets, there's something you *can't* leave the store without, so here are some of the best picks to get your after-Christmas shopping started.

GLOW RECIPE Limited Edition Watermelon Jelly Tote Set

Limited edition sets are somewhat of a must-have since the chances of them hitting shelves again are slim. Fans of Glow Recipe will appreciate the brand's discounted watermelon trio set. The set contains a Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, a Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer, and Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask. It's not a bad deal when you shave the price down to $28 after the 20% discount.

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Lip Icing Glow Gloss Kit

These lip shades from Becca that have Chrissy Teigan's touch are perfect to help ring in 2019. In these 3D light reflecting pigments are four glossy shades in Crème Brûlée, a pinkish pearl, Cinnamon Bun a bronze sheer, Sugar Plum, a mauve with golden pearl, and Candy Cane, a luscious red.

Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean Set

Spending only $10 at Sephora sounds hard AF, but this Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash and Purity Made Simple Moisturizer by Philosophy makes your cheap skincare dreams possible.

Kat Von D Fetish Eyeshadow Palette

A mix of cool and warm tone eye shadows can be found in Kat Von D's 24-shade Fetish palette, which is already happens to be 50% off. Once you take off that extra 20% Sephora's offering, you'll be looking at a sweet $25.20 price tag for this gem.

COVER FX Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Set

In 2019, it's all about the glow, so nab this Cover FX set containing mini versions of the brand's Custom Enhancer Drops in Celestial and Rose Gold and Glitter Drops in Mirage and Aurora.

Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Collection Dream Team Pigment Palette

Literally all of the Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Collection is on sale, so if you were scoping out the eyeshadow palette for yourself, you'll be saving quite a bit on this 12-shade ice cream-inspired wonder.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Essential Wonders

If you're a minimal makeup kinda gal who focuses primarily on skin, then this Make Up For Ever set is filled with eye, lip, and skin products to give you the most realistic makeup no makeup look. This set comes equipped with Step 1 Skin Equalizer Smoothing Primer, Artist Rouge Matte Lipstick in M103 (taupe beige), Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder, and an Artist Color Pencil in 606 Wherever Walnut.

Give your New Year's celebration look some sparkle with Stila's Shimmer Heights Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Minis. It's lightweight formula helps you forgot you've packed glitter on your lids and is said to stay put all throughout the night.

While you've spent the end of 2018 gifting to others, use the start of 2019 to treat yourself to your makeup faves. It's only fair to when a Sephora sale on sale is happening right before your eyes.