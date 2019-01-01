Beauty lovers get ready because it's a new year and that means all new Sephora 2019 birthday gifts. The annual switch up of the retailer's gifts to customers has gone with the changing of the date, and the brand is upping their beauty game in the new year. The new gifts from Sephora are from some mega-popular brands, and VIB Rouge, VIB, and Beauty Insider members can all get in on the birthday gifting action.

On New Year's Day, Sephora announced their new 2019 birthday gifts, and they're so good. Plus, there's something for everyone. According to the retailer's website, there's products for both the makeup and skin care lover. The first gift for an level of the brand's loyalty program is a set of well-known Kat Von D products. The gift includes a sample of three shades of the brand's Studded Kiss lipsticks, a mini Lock-It Setting Powder, and a Tattoo Liner in Trooper.

The second gift for any membership level is skin care based if you're more of a skin person than color cosmetics lover. You'll be able to snag not one but two minis from ultra-popular brand Drunk Elephant. The Sephora birthday gift includes a mini Protini Polypeptide Cream and Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser.

For those who have earned their VIB or VIB Rouge, though, there are even more options for a birthday gift. According to the Sephora website, there's another gift set of minis from MILK Makeup. Inside the kit that's just for VIB and VIB Rouge members, customers will find a mini size of the brand's popular Kush Mascara and a mini Cooling Water Under Eye Depuffer. Basically, if you're a skin care and makeup lover, the MILK Makeup set may just be for you.

If, however, you're a VIB or VIB Rouge member who's a point hoarder, don't worry. There's something for you, too. If you're not interested in any of the three choices, you can choose to convert your birthday gift in 250 Sephora points to tack on to your total.

If you want to get in on those additional perks for top tier Beauty Insiders, it may not be too late. If you're got a birthday later in the year, you just may be able to hit those levels before you head to Sephora for your birthday.

According to the retailer's website, anyone can sign up to be a Beauty Insider. However, to hit the loyalty program's second level of VIB (Very Important Beauty Insider), you'll need to spend $350 during a single calendar year. Let's be honest, that's not that hard at Sephora. To hit VIB Rouge status, the highest level of the program, you'll need to spend $1000 in a year. Time to get to shopping.

Once your birthday rolls around, don't forget to head into your local Sephora. You don't want to miss the 2019 birthday gifts from Drunk Elephant, Kat Von D, and MILK Makeup. After all, who doesn't love free Sephora makeup and skin care, right?