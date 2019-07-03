Summer is here and it's time to get your Sephora on. Sephora's July 2019 deals and rewards have arrived and that means a whole new slew of benefits, perks, and free samples and gifts, like Too Faced Damn Girl! mascara, are available for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program.

Here's a crash course in how the Beauty Insider program works. Beauty Insider is free to join and you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you earn VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you are upgraded to the top tier VIB Rouge status. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards and benefits. However, if you've only just joined the Beauty Insider program and remain at the base level, you can still enjoy discounts and free gifts.

The Beauty Offers section of the Sephora site is packed with premium freebies that are basically gifts with purchase. The Sephora Rewards Bazaar is a wonderland of products and experiences that you can't purchase outright. Rather, they are redeemed by cashing out your accrued Beauty Insider points. Some Bazaar items are available for as few as 100 points. Others are valued at 25,000 points. Here's an insider tip. The Bazaar items usually sell out on the quick. So if you see something you like, redeem it RIGHT away. Finally, the Sale section of the Sephora site is full of deals and discounts for all shoppers.

It's a good idea to check these verticals at least once or twice per week since they update and turn over several times during the month.

Below are the 11 best Sephora deals and rewards for July 2019.

1. Trial-Size Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon In Glacé

For just 100 points, you can score a Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in Glacé. It may be a mini but you will reach for it every day when you want a low maintenance but high impact lip look. The dusty pink shade looks good on ALL skin tones, too.

2. Trial-Size Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume HD Mascara

Sample-size tubes of this squeezable Diorshow mascara, which promises to give you defined and full lashes, are offered for just 100 points. You never know — you may have just inadvertently found your new favorite mascara.

3. Drybar The Fab Four

It's summer and you are likely on the go. You can keep this complete set of Drybar hairstyling minis tucked in your weekender since they travel well and address all of your strand needs. The collection features Detox Dry Shampoo, Detox Dry Conditioner, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, and Triple Sec 3-in-1. You can acquire it for a mere 500 points.

4. Free Trial-Size Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist

You'll nab a free trial-size bottle of Tatcha's The Satin Skin Mist with any $35 purchase. Tatcha is one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands and this moisture-packed face spray is a terrific intro to the company's offerings. Use the "MIST" code when checking out online and you'll be on your way to dewy skin.

5. Free Trial-Size Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara

Too Faced Better Than Sex is one of Sephora's best-selling mascaras. So chances are you already own a tube or two. You can take the new Damn Girl! mascara for a test run via this trial-size version. It's free with a $25 purchase via the "TOOGOOD" code.

6. Free Chloe Sample Set & Pouch

You can never have too many travel pouches in which to store valuables. This blush Chloe clutch, along with an additional perfume sample, is free when you purchase any qualifying fragrance while supplies last. It's an online-only offer with the "BEFREE" code.

7. Free Sephora Face Masks

For a limited time, you can buy three Sephora Collection face masks and get a fourth for free. If you use sheet masks on the daily, this Instagram-worthy deal is for you. It applies to both online and in-store purchases and no code is necessary.

8. Free Trial-Size Kevyn Aucoin Lip Gloss

Glossy lips are back and you can get in on the trend with this free sample of Kevyn Aucoin's super shiny Glass Glow. It's free with a $25 purchase. Just use the "LIPGLOW" code and mega-wattage lips will be all yours.

9. Free Trial-Size Make Up For Ever Lipstick

While any freebie is awesome, this one is next level awesome. That's because you get to choose among four possible shades of Make Up For Ever's Artist Nude Creme Lip lipstick when you spend $25. The "ARTISTLIP" code is required to receive one of these gorgeous neutrals.

10. Free Trial-Size Shiseido WASO Moisturizer

If you have been wanting to try this Sephora-exclusive moisturizer, now is the time. You can grab a free sample of the Shiseido WASO: Clear Mega-Hydrating Moisturizer with the "YESWASO" code and when making a $25 purchase.

11. Free John Varvatos Duffel & Fragrance Sample

This roomy John Varvatos duffel is available when you buy any qualifying fragrance from the brand. All you need is the "TRAVELON" code to redeem it.

While these are some of the best deals at Sephora in July, there are plenty more to explore on the site through the Beauty Offers, Rewards Bazaar, and Sale verticals.