June has arrived, marking the official start of summer and open-toe shoe season. Sephora's June 2019 deals and rewards are here, as well. There is a slew of new benefits and perks — hello, free NARS lipsticks — available for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program.

In case you need a refresher on how the Beauty Insider program operates, here's all the essential information. Beauty Insider is free to join and you earn redeemable points for every dollar spent. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you earn VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you are upgraded the top level VIB Rouge status. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards and benefits. However, those of you who are brand new to Beauty Insider can enjoy basic discounts and free gifts, too.

The Beauty Offers section of the Sephora site features premium freebies that are usually gifts with a purchase. The Sephora Rewards Bazaar boasts items and experiences that you can't purchase. These coveted offers are redeemed by cashing out your Beauty Insider points. Some Bazaar items are available for as few as 100 points. Others go up to 25,000 points and beyond. The Bazaar items tend to sell out quickly. Therefore, if you see something you like, grab it immediately. It's a good idea to check these verticals often, since they update throughout the month. Lastly, the Sale section of the Sephora site is full of deals and discounts for all shoppers.

Below are the 11 best deals and rewards for June.

1. Free Trial-Size Tata Harper Skin Care Duo

Free Tata Harper Skin Care Duo Sephora Buy At Sephora

VIB and Rouge members can nab trial-size versions of both a Tata Harper cleanser and mask, which will exfoliate and brighten skin. The duo is free with online purchases of $35 and with the "TATADUO" code. This freebie is a great way to take this luxury skin care brand for a test drive.

2. Free Trial-Size NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

Free NARS Matte Lipstick Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you're on the hunt for a rosy lipstick to pair with glowing skin this summer, you're in luck. A mini version of NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Bahama is free with a $25 online purchase. Use the "BAHAMA" code to grab this pinky brown shade that will give you a precise and pigmented pout.

3. Free Givenchy Pouch

Free Givenchy Pouch Sephora Buy At Sephora

The words "free" and "Givenchy" should have instantly turned your head. You can score the black, top-zip travel bag with the purchase of select Givenchy fragrances. This offer applies to online purchases and requires the "REFINED" code at checkout.

4. Free Tory Burch Clutch

Free Tory Burch Clutch Sephora Buy At Sephora

You'll reach for this mini Tory Burch clutch to store night out essentials, like your ID, some cash, and a lipstick. It's free when you buy select Tory Burch scents online and while supplies last. The "TORYCLUTCH" code is required.

5. Free Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Sting Zing Plumping Lip Serum

Free Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Sting Zing Plumping Lip Serum Sephora Buy At Sephora

Tarte's lip plumping serum is available as a free sample with $25 online purchases and via the "LIPZING" code. The product includes marine plant extracts, which soften fine lines and smooth your pout.

6. Free Burberry Pouch & Perfume Sample

Free Burberry Pouch & Perfume Sample Sephora Buy At Sephora

All you have to do to score this cream-colored Burberry pouch and fragrance sample is make an online purchase of a qualifying fragrance from the brand. The discount code is "BLUSH."

7. Free REN Clean Skincare Sunscreen

Free REN Clean Skincare Sunscreen Sephora Buy At Sephora

It's always a good time to protect your skin with sunscreen. REN Clean Skincare's mattifying sunblock with SPF 30 is offered as a free mini with a $25 purchase and through the "CLEANSCREEN" code.

8. Museum Of Ice Cream x Sephora Dream Team Pigment Palette

Museum Of Ice Cream x Sephora Dream Team Pigment Palette $42 $18 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Ice cream is basically the unofficial desert of summer. That's why you need to, ahem, scoop up this playful palette. It's limited edition, on sale for less than $20, and available to all customers.

9. Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set

Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Let Them Eat Popsicles Lip Set $34 $12 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Popsicle lip glosses are almost as good as actual popsicles. This juicy set features four high shine lippies in fresh and fruity colors. The collection is marked down to $12, which shakes out to $3 a "pop."

10. Sephora Easy Smoky Eye Crayon

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Crayon $14 $4 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Summer smoky eyes are easy and affordable with this deal. Sephora's in-house brand has dropped the price on its Easy Smoky Eye Crayons to $4. You can choose a brown, blue, or green liner for simple smudging.

11. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle 10/10

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle 10/10 $149 $105 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This set includes 10 of Fenty Beauty's soft and super plush matte lippies for $105. The collection is an $180 value that was originally sold for $149. It's STILL available and is a whole new lip wardrobe at a steal of a price.

While these are some of the best deals at Sephora in June, there are plenty more to explore on the site.