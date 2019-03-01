Sephora's March 2019 Monthly Deals & Rewards Include Free Fenty Foundation & Chloé Makeup Bags

One of the best parts of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program is the monthly updates to the exclusive member perks. As of Friday, Sephora's March rewards and deals for Insiders have begun and they are full of "must get" products and experiences.

As a Beauty Insider, you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend at Sephora. It's free to join — and once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you are upgraded to VIB status. When you spend $1,000 in a year, you are upgraded to VIB Rouge. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards — but Sephora offers a variety of deals, benefits, and freebies at every membership level.

Beauty Offers are premium freebies, like makeup bags or trial-sized products, that you score with a purchase and a promo code. The Sephora Rewards Bazaar, however, is packed with unique items and experiences, which start as low as 250 points and can go as high as 50,000. These items are not for sale. Rather, Beauty Insiders obtain them by cashing out their points acquired with each dollar spent. The Bazaar boasts everything for makeup master classes to gift sets.

Here are nine options to consider this month.

1. Make Up For Ever Squad Goals Master Class

Make Up For Ever Squad Goals Master Class Sephora Buy At Sephora

This reward is an excellent choice for a bridal party looking for a beautiful bonding experience. For 5,000 points, you and 10 friends can enjoy hands-on training from Make Up For Ever experts. In addition to refreshments and snacks, there is a range of classes with specific focuses, such as Flawless Matte Face, Quick Change Party Makeup, or Dazzling Eyes, among others.

2. Sephoria Swag Bundle (Medium)

Sephoria Swag Bundle (Medium) Sephora Buy At Sephora

You can trade in 45,000 points for this bundle of awesome, which was also available last month. It features branded apparel and accessories, such as the Sephoria jean jacket in medium and a Sephoria bracelet. It also boasts a year's supply of Method body wash, a Ban.do duffle bag, a Pop & Suki makeup case, and more. There's also a version with a small jacket.

3. Dr. Brandt Best Skin Care Ever Set

Dr. Brandt Best Skin Care Ever Set Sephora Buy At Sephora

Why not use 500 accrued points on this four-piece skin care set from Dr. Brandt? It consists of an eye de-puffing gel, an exfoliator, a pore refiner, and sleeping mask, all in miniature form.

4. Free Chloé Clutch

Chloé Clutch Sephora Buy At Sephora

Say "hello" to your new favorite mini clutch. You'll nab this super chic, millennial pink Chloé pouch for free with the purchase of select Chloé fragrances. It's an online offer that requires the CHLOEPINK code at checkout and is available while supplies last.

5. Free Trial Size Pretty Vulgar Faux Real Extreme Mascara

Trial Size Pretty Vulgar Faux Real Extreme Mascara Sephora Buy At Sephora

If it's long, dramatic lashes you seek, it's long, dramatic lashes you shall find with this tube. The trial size edition of Pretty Vulgar's Faux Real Extreme mascara is free to Beauty Insiders who make a $25 online purchase and use the code FAUXREAL at checkout.

6. Free Trial Size Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Trial Size Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Sephora Buy At Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury's setting powder comes in three shades, and you can test drive one of them thanks to this online-only Insider offer. The sample size is all yours when you make a $25 purchase and use the code LIKEMAGIC at checkout.

7. Free Trial Size Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation

Trial Size Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation Sephora Buy At Sephora

You are able to choose from one of nine shades of Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Foundation in a trial size when you spend $25 and use the PROFILTER code.

8. Free Trial Size Urban Decay Brow Endowed Gel

Trial Size Urban Decay Brow Endowed Gel Sephora Buy at Sephora

Well-groomed and lush brows remain a top trend, and this gel can help you achieve them. Samples of Urban Decay's Brown Endowed Brow Gel in Brunette Betty or Taupe Trap are free with $25 online purchases. Enter the "BROWDOWN" code and be on your way.

9. Too Faced Bronzed Peach Melting Powder Bronzer

Bronzed Peach Melting Powder Bronzer in Toasted Peach $10 $30 Too Faced Buy At Sephora

Too Faced's Toasted Peach Melting Powder Bronzer is buildable and buttery. It dries down to a powder finish, leaving your skin dewy and radiant. The best thing about this bronzer is the $10 sale price, marked down from $30. It's available in the sale section, which isn't dependent on Beauty Insider membership. You can enjoy serious savings and get a head start on your summer glow.

There are plenty of other samples, sales, and steals populating all corners of the Sephora website. You just have to know where to look.