September is here and it's the back-to-school, PSL, and fall season. It also means that Sephora's September 2019 deals and rewards have arrived. A fresh batch of benefits, gifts, and samples are available, such as free Charlotte Tilbury Foundation and a free Juicy Couture tote bag. Many of the perks are offered to members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program.

If you need a crash course on how the Beauty Insider program works or tips on maximizing your membership, here's all the critical intel. Beauty Insider is free to join and you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you attain VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you are upgraded to the top tier VIB Rouge status. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards. However, new Beauty Insiders with base level membership still enjoy discounts and free perks.

The Sephora Rewards Bazaar includes everything from sample sets to unforgettable beauty experiences that you can't purchase. Instead, these items are redeemed by cashing out your accrued Beauty Insider points, which collect based on money spent. Some Bazaar items are available for only 100 points. Others are valued at 25,000 points. Most Bazaar benefits tend to sell out swiftly so it's best to grab something as soon it becomes available. The Beauty Offers section of the Sephora site features samples and free gifts with purchases. These verticals are updated several times a month. Therefore, you should bookmark them and check them regularly.

The Sale section of the Sephora site is full of deals and discounts available to all shoppers, as well.

Below are the 10 best Sephora deals and rewards for September 2019.

1. Free Trial-Size Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro

Shoppers who spend $35 at Sephora.com will get a free, trial-size tube of Giorgio Armani's Lip Maestro Matte Lip Stain. This could end up being your "go to" color and formula for the fall season. The "FEELSLUXE" code is required at checkout.

2. Free Passport Holder

For just 500 Beauty Insider points, you can get this chic and charcoal colored faux leather passport holder that proclaims, "Oh, the places you'll glow!" You can travel in style and without worry.

3. Free Trial-Size Charlotte Tilbury Foundation

Customers are able to get a free sample of one of 10 shades of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Longwear Flawless Foundation with a $25 online purchase. The matte and full coverage formula is just what you need for upcoming cool weather season. The "CTMATTE" code applies at checkout.

4. Free Alterna Haircare Repair & Replenish Kit

This four-piece kit lets you cash in 500 of your points for caviar — sort of. You get Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner and the Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream and Leave-In Conditioner. Throw it in your weekender or suitcase for easy travel.

5. Amika Reset Hair Care Duo

If you have piled up your points and can spare 250 of 'em, grab this hair care set from Amika. It includes the Reset Pink Charcoal Scalp Cleansing Oil and Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo. Rather than the usual shampooing and conditioning routine, you can cleanse and exfoliate your scalp.

6. Free Trial-Size Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

You can try one of Meghan Markle's fave brands for free. The trial-sized jar of Tatcha's The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream is a gift with any $35 online purchase and the "PEONY" code.

7. Free Trial-Size BareMinerals Bounce & Blur Blush

BareMinerals' new bouncy texture blush was designed to be applied with fingers. You can take the formula for a test run with no commitment thanks to this free sample, which is available with any $25 online purchase when using the "BOUNCE" code.

8. Free Trial-Size Glamglow Moisturetrip

The Moisturetrip is lightweight yet packed with omega-rich hemp seed oil to calm, soothe, and hydrate skin. It's a great choice for daily use. When you spend $25 online, it's yours for free with the "GLAMTRIP" code.

9. Free White Tote

Shoppers who purchase select Narciso Rodriguez fragrances are eligible to receive a free white bag from the brand. Just enter "WHITETOTE" when checking out to claim this simple but utilitarian tote.

10. Free Juicy Couture Bag

Juicy Couture fashion has made a comeback in 2019. But the '00s-loved brand has remained popular in the fragrance realm throughout. You can get the best of both worlds when purchasing a Juicy Couture perfume since you get a pink and red tote as a freebie. The "PINKLOVE" code is required.

Other freebies and samples will be added to the Sephora site through the month, so don't forget to check back often. Happy (free) shopping!