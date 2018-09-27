There are products that are practically icons in the makeup world. From MAC's gorgeous red Ruby Woo lipstick to more recent launches like Fenty Beauty's 40 shades of foundation, some items are well-known by beauty lovers. Now, one of them is on mega-sale. Sephora's Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray bundle gives you two of the well-known products for under $40, and it's a deal that you can't miss.

While it may seem a bit early, holiday 2018 items have started to hit the internet shelves of Sephora, and they certainly have some good ones. From Drunk Elephants minis to an entire vault of Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara, there's no shortage of fan favorite goodies. Simply take a look at the New Arrivals section of the Sephora website, and you'll see tons of incredible kits at amazing prices. However, the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray bundle may just be the most cost effective and incredible item you'll discover on the site.

Typically, a full size of the All Nighter Setting Spray retails for $32. It's certainly not a drug-store price, but the product is one of the most trusted on the market. Urban Decay seems to want their fans to get in on a deal for one of their most famous products, and now, you can practically get two for the price of one on Sephora.

Right now, you can get two bottles of All Nighter for only $39. What does this mean? It means that you're getting an entire bottle of the setting spray for only $7 which is practically unheard of. In fact, it's even less than the price of one of the brand's mini versions of the sprays. If you're thinking there's no way this is accurate, Sephora will let you know otherwise. The bundle specifically cites the bottles as full-size. You aren't getting a full-size and a deluxe sample. You truly are getting months (or weeks depending on how much you use) worth of product for under $40.

If you've never known the joy of Urban Decay's All Nighter, now is the time to try the iconic product. Why should you? All you have to do is look at the reviews on the original product's page. Not only does the setting spray have 410,000 likes on the site, but it's also got over 8,000 reviews with over 5,523 five star ratings and 1,360 five star ratings. Basically, people love it.

Reviews on the site have noted that they work 12 hour days, and their makeup remains the same. Others express that they "coat" their face in the spray, and it melts their makeup into the skin. While some are not fans of the nozzle and the way the product comes out of the bottle, they still love the product.

If you want to try Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray or are already a fan of the iconic product, now is the tie to shop it. With a bundle that gets you two full bottles of All Nighter for under $40, there's no reason not to snag it.