Enjoy the upcoming nights of a large moon with lots of moonlight, because over the next few days, the moon is going to get smaller and smaller until the new moon rises. The night of the new moon, which is Sept. 9, the moon will be so covered by a shadow that it looks like there almost is no moon at all. It's the start of a new lunar cycle, and this month, it's rising in Virgo. So what does that mean for you? The September New Moon comes with a lot of spiritual meanings that are going to affect every zodiac sign's life.

The most important meaning of the new moon is that it symbolizes new beginnings. The energy of the new moon will make you feel motivated and inspired to achieve a goal you've been thinking about or to start a new project. It's the best time to reflect on your old goals and set new ones.

According to astrologer Simone Matthews, "The new moon is a great time to set your intentions, write down goals or begin new projects for the forthcoming cycle. In the darkness, the fertile ground, you plant the seeds of your heartfelt desires on the new moon, consciously focusing your Mind/Body/Spirit on the ‘feeling’ of your desires."

The fact that the new moon rises in Virgo doesn't really change things very much. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, "The Virgo new moon marks a hopeful new beginning, which may be hard for some, because in order to start fresh, something has to end. This new moon, in true Virgo fashion, forces us to clean up our act, moving forward toward a truthful new beginning."

However, it's important to point out something else: according to Astrology King, this September new moon is opposite Neptune. That's something that could cause confusion, deception, and fear. You'll need to work through these initial problems in order to get to a place where you can focus on starting something new. The good news is that Jupiter and Pluto are helping out. The new moon happens three days before Jupiter sextile Pluto, which brings opportunities for growth and success. That's considered so lucky that it's bigger than the negative stuff from Neptune.

Luckily, the good outweighs the bad here, and you'll be able to get through any issues - the energy of the moon is pretty strong in a positive way. Because of Jupiter and Pluto, you won't have to force change; instead, it will develop naturally. You'll experience some spiritual and personal growth, and you'll find that affects different aspects of your life. According to Astrology King, the new moon "can bring great satisfaction with your achievements." Your success will come with increased power and popularity.

Basically, this is the ideal time to do something new that you've been thinking about for a while. If there's a goal you've wanted to reach, now is the time to put forth the effort to reach it — because you probably will. Take advantage of the new moon's positive vibes, and start on a new path.