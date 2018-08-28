While a new moon isn't nearly as flashy (or infamous) as a full moon, they are equally powerful and important forces when it comes to the ebb and flow of the lunar cycle. The September 2018 new moon will take place on Sep. 9, and falls in the sign of Virgo. And yep, this means that both the sun and moon will be mingling in this Earthy sign on that date — making the Virgo energy extra potent. Since new moons symbolize the beginning of a new lunar cycle, this is the perfect time for manifestations and planting seeds for new projects, ideas, and life changes — so supplementing your rituals with some healing crystals for the new moon will only boost the magical vibes and enhance your Virgo new moon experience.

Because crystals are thought to be able to store energies, many people believe that you can metaphysically "charge" them with your personal intentions for support. If you've been feeling stuck, this new moon is going to be particularly helpful in offering a fresh start, so use crystals to help you focus on the new beginning at hand and get pumped about the new projects you're ready to jump-start.

Here are five crystals that are perfect for September 2018's new moon vibe, plus some tips on how to use them in whichever type of ritual you choose:

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz has a broad range of uses, but its best known for being able to amplify the energies around it. Since this new moon is bringing pretty auspicious vibes with it, clear quartz will just enhance the positivity and help to strengthen and clarify your intentions.

How to use it: During the new moon, lay out your quartz, grab your sage to clear the energy, and focus on infusing the crystal with your intentions for the new moon's new beginnings. Carry it with you (or wear it, if it's in jewelry form) for the two weeks following the new moon so it can serve as a daily reminder to stay on track with your goals.

Amethyst

Amethyst is a highly creative, idea-oriented stone that pairs perfectly with the efficient, goal-oriented energy this Virgo new moon brings with it. Energy Muse's site describes amethyst's healing properties as being "especially useful in regards to work-related stress, because the stone is also associated with abundance" and claims the stone "can also be applied to increased work effectiveness."

How to use it: Try a meditation on the night of September's new moon using amethyst. Once you're in a relaxed position with your stone, Energy Muse advises you to do the following: "Visualize what it is you want. Allow the mellow energy of the amethyst to bring [a] state of clarity. Imbue your soul with confidence and feel the amethyst radiating its protection into your spirit." Take your time feeling the crystal's energy, and finish with some deep breaths.

Green Apophyllite

This is a perfect stone for the fresh start this new moon brings. As described by Energy Muse, this stone will help you to "welcome the green energy of growth for vitality and health within your environment." It's also great for clearing away any confusion surrounding your path, as HealingCrystals.com notes the stone "brings clarity to decisions and situations of the heart by allowing the holder to see all sides of the issue, untainted by fear or ego."

How to use it: This stone is ideal for connecting with Earth energy, which we have no shortage of given that both the sun and this new moon are in Virgo. Keep your green apophyllite on display in your home or at your desk to help usher in good vibes, and pick it up any time you need some clarity to keep you focused on your goals.

Red Jasper

Red jasper is known as a "supreme nurturer," which is exactly what all signs need a little more of during this very-Virgo new moon. Virgo energy has a tendency to be critical and overly-perfectionist, so this gentle, grounding stone can help promote self-love and keep you from getting too caught up in logistics.

How to use it: September's new moon will fall opposite to Neptune, and according to Astrology King, this aspect can bring insecurity and discouragement. But fear not! The other planets' placements at this time are actually really supportive, so carry your red jasper with you in your pocket to dispel any self-doubts that may try to burst your fresh-start bubble.

Peridot

This earthy, olive-colored stone is often used as a charm to keep negative energy far, far away (exactly where we want it!). According to Crystal Vaults, peridot "helps dissipate negative patterns and old vibrations that play over and over, keeping one from realizing they are deserving of success," — which is precisely what we want to manifest during September's new moon.

How to use it: Since peridot is one of the only crystals formed in molten lava rather than the Earth's crust, it's awesome for pairing with a candle-burning ritual. Light a green candle (symbolic of new beginnings) alongside your peridot crystal while focusing on your new moon intentions, especially as they relate to clearing out old habits and blockages on your path to success.