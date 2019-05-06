The queen of tennis has finally arrived, and Serena Williams' 2019 Met Gala ensemble is truly a knockout. Joining Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Anna Wintour, and Alessandro Michele in hosting this year's event, Williams was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian for the night, and of course she looked stunning. Wearing a neon yellow, floor length Versace gown, complete with a flowing train and over-the-top shoulders, Williams' look was executed in true camp style. Her gorgeous frock was also adorned with light and hot pink butterflies with gold accents, and she wore a few statement jewels from de Grisogono. As for hair, the superstar athlete was styled by Nai'vasha Johnson, who used Dove Hair products to create a gorgeous, wavy bun, giving Williams' dress the full spotlight. Her soft and natural glam was done by Renny Vazquez, using Pat McGrath products.

But while her gown was stunning, the best part of Williams' outfit was arguably the matching neon yellow Nike sneakers she wore underneath her dress — proving she can still do haute couture, while being totally relatable.

The mother-of-one is a regular at the annual fundraiser, making her Met Gala debut back in 2004. For that year's “Dangerous Liaisons” theme, the star wore a silky, floor-length purple gown, cinched at the waist. Williams paired the frock with a gold purse and silver, strappy heels. She kept the jewels simple that year, wearing only a slinky silver bracelet.

Aside from that, one of Williams' most memorable looks was at the 2017 event, when she wore a gorgeous, floor-length emerald green Versace gown, with her hair styled into a simple, straight bob. And while she also rocked a pair of long, silver statement earrings and a spiky bracelet, the athlete's best accessory that night was certainly her blossoming belly.

But with this year's look being so good, it's hard to say which outfit takes the cake!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it's obvious that Williams has no issues slaying the red carpet year after year at the Met Gala, it's hard to believe that as an entrepreneur in the fashion space, she admits to having several issues getting her line S by Serena up and running. “I’ve been trying for years and years to do something in fashion. I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s never hit,” she told Business of Fashion in mid-April. “It’s so easy when you’re so successful at something else to just do that and keep being amazingly successful at it. But that’s not the story I wanted to tell. And I always felt like if I didn’t at least do it one more time, a 100 percent with my backing, that I would always have some sort of regret.”

With the line now being on the market for over 10 months, it's clear that it has become a hit amongst consumers who are loving the affordable — and size inclusive — line.

"Love your collection!" one person commented on the brand's Instagram page. "Love even more that you show women of all sizes! Thanks for including all women!"

"Now this is magnificent, and my favorite color," said another, commenting on a red shirt and skirt combo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But as far as tonight's Met Gala goes, it's clear that Williams can do no wrong when it comes to rocking the pink carpet, especially with tonight's beautiful look.