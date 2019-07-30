Serena Williams Designed A Red Wrap Dress That Claims To Look Good On EVERY Body

Scoot down a row, LBDs. Move over, maxi dresses. Take a seat, floral frocks. Serena Williams' Twist Front red dress is one of the cutest and most classic pieces the tennis ace and style icon has designed for her eponymous Serena fashion brand thus far. The Serena Twist Front Dress, with its wrap-like silhouette, claims to look good on every body and everybody. It's ultimately a wardrobe basic that's anything but.

Williams posted a short yet highly impactful video on her personal Instagram feed that demonstrated the versatility of the frock and served as a testimonial from people who actually wore it. Seven women of different sizes and backgrounds, including Williams, posed while wearing the crimson midi dress. It features long sleeves and hits at the knee. The color pops, while the V-bodice means you can pile on layers of necklaces of varying lengths, materials, and thickness. The dress also works wonderfully with several different shoes styles — from strappy, open-toe black heels to flat, bejeweled thongs to neutral pumps.

"We have different personalities, different traits, and we all look different," Williams proclaimed while chatting with the women wearing the dress. "We need to bring our personalities out." The celebrated tennis champ hit on a critical fashion fact with that statement. People love to express themselves through their clothes — and this dress allows them to do exactly that.

"You have really taken something and have made it work for different sizes," says a woman named Isha in the video. "It makes everyone feel like they're embraced."

That's something that everyone should feel when shopping for clothes and it's crystallized by the Twist Front Dress. The Twist Front dress is available in several options and prices on the Serena brand site. It's offered in sizes XS to 3X. It also comes solid black, as well as a black and white print.

As of press time, many sizes are sold out — no doubt a result of the Instagram video which effectively shows how the dress works for many bodies.

The dress suits many occasions. It's perfect for the office and can transition to a night out with friends or a dinner date. It can be paired with opaque tights and booties for early fall and cool weather wear, too.

1. Twist Front Dress In Red

The red hot dress is going fast. That because it works for the weekday and the weekend. You might want to sign up for additional email alerts from the brand so you can remain informed as to when additional sizes are restocked.

2. Twist Front Dress In Black

The black version is just as awesome as the scarlet one. It's an instant closet classic. As of press time, there are several sizes still available so hop to it.

3. Great Twist Front Print Dress

This print option is offered in sizes 1X to 3X for just $44. If you are looking for a new all-purpose frock with a punchy pattern, this is definitely it.

Serena Williams has established herself as a style star — both on the court and off. Her apparel for matches is both fashionable and functional. She has distilled her keen understanding of fashion into her own clothing collection. The Twist Front Dress is THE piece to own if you are a fan of the G.O.A.T. and want to purchase something from her Serena brand.