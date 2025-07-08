Dua Lipa’s Keyhole Cutout Dress Gave Off Bridal Vibes

Dua Lipa knows how to pull off haute couture — when she feels like it. The singer has become a master of vacation style, from donning bikinis and sheer dresses over the 4th of July to pairing swimsuits with Chanel bags. However, when she’s not on holiday, she proves her fashion it-girl status in show-stopping ensembles.

On July 8, Lipa took a break from her usual vacationing and jetted to Paris to attend Schiaparelli’s Fall 2025 show. She chose a bridal-esque look, perhaps inspired by her engagement to actor Callum Turner.

Dua’s Cutout Gown

Lipa showed up to creative director Daniel Newberry’s latest haute couture show in a stunning floor-length gown from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2024 collection, covered in white feather appliqués that ruffled as she moved.

The dress featured structured, padded shoulders, a large keyhole cutout that exposed her midriff, and a thigh-high leg slit that ran straight down the center. Needless to say, Lipa could become a couture bride and wear this as her wedding dress, if she so pleases.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The cascading feathers obscured Lipa’s footwear, but she still found a way to add some statement accessories that weren’t outshone by her dress. She donned a pair of oversized pendant earrings with ethereal orbs, and of course, wore her new engagement ring.

Dua’s Bridal Looks

This isn’t the first time that Lipa has turned bridal-inspired pieces into true haute couture. She co-hosted the 2023 Met Gala, which honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and walked the red carpet in one of his vintage creations from 1992.

She donned a princess-like white ball gown, featuring a corset top with black tweed trim that led to a voluminous, floor-length skirt, complete with elegant pleats and a fringed hem. Like a true princess bride, she accessorized with an eye-popping diamond pendant necklace, lined with oodles of diamonds, and silver pointed-toe pumps that were barely visible under her dress.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If this is what she’s wearing on the red carpet, there’s no telling what Lipa has up her sleeve for her actual wedding.