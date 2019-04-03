Ever since she became a mom in September 2017 to her now almost 2-year-old daughter, Serena Williams has spent every single day with Olympia. As the tennis champion made clear in a recent interview with People, making time for her baby girl is important. Yes, Williams is extremely busy career-wise, but that hasn't stopped her from being with Olympia at least once a day. Let's just say balancing motherhood with life and her other passions is yet another challenge Williams has been happy to accept.

"I’m a super hands-on mom," she told the magazine, before adding about her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian,

"I am with her every day since she was born. We haven’t spent a day apart. Despite my best efforts to be like, 'Oh, I’ll take her with me' … It’s been really trying. This is a whole new territory for me. It’s definitely not easy, and I’m juggling more than I’m used to. I think the most crazy part is now I'm adding 'mom' to that, and that has been really hard."

For many parents, it's probably normal to hear that a mother or a father has spent every single day with their child. That's what a lot of parents do. However, for parents who work or have a loaded schedule, parenting can become even more difficult than it already is. There are probably a lot of parents who can relate to Williams and the challenge of raising children, especially when it comes to balancing parenthood and work.

Back in July 2018, Williams also shared that she had yet to spend a day apart from Olympia. "319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her," she tweeted. "I’m so fortunate."

The professional athlete also took to Instagram in August 2018, where she opened up about the difficulties that being a mom can bring. Williams even admitted that sometimes she doesn't feel like the best mom. Next to a photo of herself looking out over the ocean, Williams wrote,

"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

She went onto explain how it's "totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby," before adding, "We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be."

And, as Williams made clear in her Instagram post, even though she has been with Olympia every day since first welcoming her into the world, she's "not around as much I would like to be."

Trying to find more time is such a relatable feeling for many mothers. Like the clothing line designer wrote, "Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"

Williams isn't asking for an award or recognition for being a hands-on mother who has seen her child every day since she gave birth to her. She's simply saying it's important for her to make sure she comes face-to-face with Olympia as much as possible, all while letting other parents know they are not alone if they too are struggling in finding that happy balance.