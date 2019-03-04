The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast has been sharing support for their former costar on social media and beyond. On Sunday, March 3, Shannen Doherty got emotional talking about Luke Perry, who she's been in touch following his recent medical scare, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Perry is currently hospitalized after he reportedly suffered a stroke last Wednesday, according to People. His rep released the following statement to Bustle last Thursday, "Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital."

As fans know, Perry played infamous bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 902010, and Doherty played one of his love interests, Brenda Walsh, so it makes sense that they would remain close. Doherty told ET that Perry's medical emergency was difficult to discuss.

"I can't talk about it here, 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him," Doherty told the publication. "It's Luke, and he's my Dylan." The star went on to say that she had reached out to her former costar and friend, and she told all of fans or friends to "just keep sending positive wonderful thoughts." You can watch the interview for yourself in ET's video below.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

On Thursday, Doherty also shared a message for Perry on Instagram as well. The actor posted a still shot with the actor with from 90210, and captioned the picture, "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this."

It's not the first time these two friends have supported each other through a medical crisis. In 2016, Doherty was battling breast cancer, and the treatments caused her to miss a 90210 reunion, as reported by ET. Perry had kind words to say about her strength fighting cancer and her contribution to the show. He said,

"None of us are up here today without Shannen. She’s been through a lot. She’s not doing well right now, but sometimes her contributions are minimized. She’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me."

After news broke of Perry's hospitalization, Doherty was not the only one of the star's past and present costars to share a supportive message. Actor Ian Ziering shared a moving message for Perry on Instagram as well, writing, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery." On 90210, Ziering played Dylan's friend Steve Sanders.

Apart from his beloved 90210 character, Perry is possible best-known for his role as Fred Andrews in Riverdale. Members of the CW series' cast also wished the star well on social social media. On Thursday, Lili Reinhart shared a selfie with Perry on Instagram, including a get well message. She wrote, "Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery." Cole Sprouse also posted a picture of Perry, writing simply, "Love you bud."

Many of Perry's friends and costars are thinking of him amid this difficult time. Doherty is just the latest star to share her well wishes, and her emotional message shows just how big an impact Perry has made. It's clear that everyone, from fans to friends, hopes the actor will make a full recovery and return to the screen soon.