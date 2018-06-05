Whenever The Late Late Show with James Corden features a new edition of Carpool Karaoke, you can pretty much count on seeing one of your favorite celebs in a way you've never seen them before. Corden's Carpool Karaoke video with Shawn Mendes revealed the singer's Harry Potter obsession, and as usual, things got a little weird. It turns out that Mendes is a major Harry Potter fan, and rather than just tell Corden about his love for Potter and the Hogwarts gang, the "In My Blood" singer literally showed everyone how much of a Potterhead he is.

First, Corden simply asked Mendes how obsessed he is with J.K. Rowling's fictional series on a scale of zero-to-10, with 10 being "crazed super-fan." Mendes revealed he's a 9.5 on that scale. For everyone who is equally as obsessed with Harry Potter, the segment only gets better. Corden asked Mendes what he loves so much about the films, and next thing you know, the singer has a lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead, just like Harry's.

From there, things only escalate, as each shot revealed Mendes in a new Harry Potter accessory. For example, Corden asked, "Do you think you'll ever outgrow your love of Harry Potter?" Then the camera switched to Mendes wearing Harry Potter glasses as he says, totally deadpan, "No, I don't I just love it so much, it's what keeps me young I feel." After that, you see the 19-year-old singer in official Hogwarts robes — he's a Gryffindor, like Harry, of course — and then finally he wears a hilarious Dumbledore costume. At that point, Corden said, "So you're like a proper super-fan," and Mendes responded, "No, no, I'm like a fan, like I like it, but I'm not crazy obsessed with it."

This one will definitely go into the Carpool Karaoke hall of fame. The Harry Potter conversation starts around 3:51, but the whole 11-minute video is definitely well worth the watch.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

While Corden is often rumored to have a romance going on with his friend Camila Cabello, the singer has denied there's anything more to their friendship. Should he actually be single at the moment, this Harry Potter obsession might have just made him the world's most eligible bachelor. If Mendes needs a date to go see Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald with, he probably won't have a problem with finding a fellow Potterhead to assist him. Not only was Mendes' Harry Potter cosplay about as hilarious as anything else you'd see on SNL, Mendes' entire Carpool Karaoke was comedic gold.

One of the best parts of the video had to be the conversation toward the beginning when Mendes told Corden he would buy a pair of Justin Bieber's underwear. When the host asked how much the singer would pay for a pair of his own underwear, Mendes responded by saying, "I wouldn't pay, I'd pay not to have a pair of your underpants. I'd pay for them to be as far away from me as possible." Corden, being the good sport that he is, cracked up probably as much as everyone watching did. Carpool Karaoke is always fun, but with Mendes' blunt sense of humor and charm — not just the Harry Potter kind — this one is extra special.

As always, the music played a big part of the late night show's segment, too. Together, Mendes and Corden jammed to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," " Mercy," "Treat You Better," and "Lost in Japan." If you cap that all off with a quick game of ice hockey, you basically have the best video ever. It's almost as if Mendes used some kind of witchcraft to figure out how to make his Carpool Karaoke stand out from the rest.