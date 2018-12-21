Get ready to (re)mix and mingle because Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album — just in time for Christmas. Well, sorta. "Wanted to give you something for the holidays, so I’m releasing some cool remixes of songs from the album," the singer, who dropped his self-titled album Shawn Mendes in May, posted on Instagram, also tagging his collaborators: soul singer Leon Bridges, fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, and DJ and record producer Kaytranada.

On the new project, which Mendes noted will be available on Friday, Dec. 21 right "at midnight EST" he paired with Bridges for "Why," Reyez on "Youth" (which already featured Khalid in the original version), and Kaytranada will help put his spin on "Where Were You in the Morning?" This new crop of tunes, of course, joins the ranks of Mendes' "Lost in Japan," which Zedd remixed in September.

"Tomorrow with the brother @ShawnMendes," Bridges tweeted on Dec. 20, along with a 14-second audio preview of their new rendition of "Why."

The news of Mendes' three new(ish) songs came as a particular surprise to his fan army, as the "Treat You Better" singer had announced — just two days earlier — that he was going on an Instagram and Twitter hiatus altogether. "Taking a bit of a break from social media the next few weeks to be with friends and family," he tweeted on Dec. 17. "I adore you guys with all my heart! Happy holidays x"

Capitalizing on the success of his third album only made sense though. After all, Mendes scored his first-ever Grammy nominations earlier this month when Shawn Mendes nabbed a Best Pop Vocal Album nod and its lead single, "In My Blood," got a nom for Song of the Year. "It was really overwhelming. It's just amazing," he said on CBS This Morning following the live 2019 Grammy announcements. "I don't have very many words."

He was equally stunned when his Sept. 6 concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre — Mendes' very first stadium show and first time headlining in his hometown — sold out within minutes on Dec. 15, per Billboard.

"Seems like I wake up everyday living something I was dreaming about just a few years ago," Mendes tweeted later that day. "I can’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for everything. This insane. Rogers Centre. Sold out. Thank you"

The Toronto show will be part of a packed 2019 for the star. After vying for his two Grammys on Feb. 10, Mendes will kick off his international arena tour in March and be on the road until November. Oh yeah, and he and Camila Cabello are reportedly working on a followup to their hit 20TK collaboration, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," too. Cabello even posted a black and white Instagram photo of herself working on some music with Mendes. Her caption: "Canadian fury + Latin sass."

Capping off his huge year with three new songs just goes to show that there may not be anybody who could treat fans better than Mendes.