Major news over at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: On Thursday, March 8, Deadline reported that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will leave Grey’s Anatomy after Season 14. After this announcement broke, series creator Shonda Rhimes released a statement regarding these Greys changes on Instagram. She wrote,

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

According to Deadline’s sources, Capshaw and Drew will be the only main characters leaving the series after Season 14. Capshaw has played Dr. Arizona Robbins for 10 seasons, and Drew has played Dr. April Kepner for nine. Deadlines sources also claim that they’ve been cut due to the creative direction of the show.

It sounds like Greys fans aren't the only ones who didn't see this ensemble shakeup coming. While Drew knew that she'd been cut from the series before the rest of the world did, she tweeted that she only found out earlier this week. She wrote,

“Hey guys. Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank you and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later :) For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April, and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Greys family all this week and next, so I get to process all o fly feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”

More to come...