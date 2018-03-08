Shonda Rhimes’ Statement About April & Arizona Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Make You Even Sadder

Eric McCandless/ABC

Major news over at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: On Thursday, March 8, Deadline reported that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will leave Grey’s Anatomy after Season 14. After this announcement broke, series creator Shonda Rhimes released a statement regarding these Greys changes on Instagram. She wrote,

According to Deadline’s sources, Capshaw and Drew will be the only main characters leaving the series after Season 14. Capshaw has played Dr. Arizona Robbins for 10 seasons, and Drew has played Dr. April Kepner for nine. Deadlines sources also claim that they’ve been cut due to the creative direction of the show.

It sounds like Greys fans aren't the only ones who didn't see this ensemble shakeup coming. While Drew knew that she'd been cut from the series before the rest of the world did, she tweeted that she only found out earlier this week. She wrote,

