The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is upon us, and it seems inevitable that the three Lannister siblings are not going to make it out alive. Their time has come and it's only a question of who will do the deed. There are many, many people who want to kill the Lannister kids, but after that power move last week someone else has entered the ring. It's now entirely possible that Grey Worm will kill Cersei in Game of Thrones.

Lots of people want Cersei Lannister dead at the moment, so it's kind of anybody's game leading into Sunday. Right now, Arya Stark is headed to King's Landing presumably to cross Cersei's name off of her (very short) list. Jaime Lannister is also headed towards the Queen, either to kill Cersei, or resign himself to dying by her side and facing his own villainous past. Daenerys, obviously, wants to "dracarys" the Seven Hells out of her. Jon Snow would probably also relish the chance to stick it to the woman who tortured Sansa and was instrumental in Ned Stark's imprisonment and eventual death — not to mention, the Lannister involvement in the Red Wedding. The only person who doesn't seem to want her dead, oddly enough, is Tyrion.

Then there's Grey Worm, whose only fear in life was never getting to see Missandei of Naath ever again. That romantic sentiment turned tragic when Cersei executed Missandei and it became his reality. What if he swoops in on all these contenders and takes his own revenge?

Cynically, there are a lot of comments on social media that Grey Worm will kill Cersei because so many character choices are, at this point in the season, unsatisfying to some fans. Doesn't someone else deserve to kill her more? Grey Worm just put her on his own list a week ago — others have way more beef with the queen.

Maybe, but Grey Worm is one of Daenerys Targaryen's only remaining followers — like true followers, who have no other ties or motivations in Westeros. Carrying out this mission for the Mother of Dragons, who has been aiming for the Iron Throne pretty much since day one, would be as fitting as anything.

There's another sign, and it has to do with that other fantasy saga written by someone else with "R. R." in their name — The Lord of the Rings. If the end of Game of Thrones has been inspired by Return of the King and LotR in general, Cersei's analogue character is Saruman. She stayed behind in her tower during the Battle of Winterfell, which was based on Helm's Deep — and that's what the Wizard did in that Two Towers scene. Now that the Big Bad has been defeated, she's the final obstacle for our heroes. In Return of the King, Saruman is ultimately killed by a character named Grima Wormtongue. Sound familiar?

Now, one could easily argue that someone like Qyburn, or even Jaime is more comparable to Wormtongue in this story. Plus, not all of these characters match up perfectly. "Arya" may sound like "Arwen," but they're nothing alike, even though George R. R. Martin's plan was for Arya and Jon Snow (who seems to be equal parts Aragorn and Frodo) to fall in love. However, since Samwell Tarly is so clearly Samwise Gamgee, one has to wonder if Grey Worm's name could be a clue to his destiny.

He could also get his revenge by killing the Mountain, who swung the sword that carried out Cersei's sentence — though he will also have competition there, in the form of Arya and the Hound. Grey Worm hasn't had his moment yet in Season 8. Something's coming.