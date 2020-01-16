Signs Of Human Trafficking Can Be Dangerously Subtle — Here's What To Look For

Around the world, about 40.3 million people are victims of modern day slavery or human trafficking, according to the International Labour Organization's 2017 estimates. And while the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that about 23,000 victims were identified in 2018, millions of cases go unnoticed every year. But that doesn't mean efforts are hopeless. Understanding how to identify the signs of human trafficking and report them can help save lives.

Though human trafficking often happens in public spaces, the signs might not immediately register as red flags and aren't always easy to recognize. Dr. David Kyle, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Davis, and expert on human smuggling, says that it’s extremely difficult to identify trafficking victims unless they attempt to communicate with you directly. Still, Dr. Kyle says, "with some awareness and willingness to communicate, people may be able to assist victims to safety."

Dr. Mellissa Withers, Ph.D., an associate professor of global health at the University of Southern California's Online Master of Public Health program, tells Bustle, "There's potential for anyone to be able to identify a victim." From teachers, neighbors, and health care providers, to truck drivers and flight attendants, she's seen an array of different people come forth to report cases of human trafficking. And you can be one of these people.

If you notice a combination of these nine signs, they could be indicators of human trafficking:

1. "Branding" Tattoos Erin Andrews, the Executive Director of FAIR Girls, an anti-human trafficking organization geared mostly toward women and girls, tells Bustle that human trafficking victims commonly have random but prominent tattoos. She says that these tattoos will often have no apparent personal connection with the individual. According to CNN, they're used as methods of branding, so that pimps can "mark their property" on victims' bodies. These branding tattoos usually come in the form of large letters, often placed on or near the victim's face.

2. Bruises At Different Stages Of Healing Nicole O’Banion, the ombudsman for the Attorney General’s Office of Nevada (ranked ninth in the nation for the most human trafficking cases in 2017) tells Bustle that their division encourages people to look out for people with multiple bruises from different points in time. As UNICEF USA points out, victims of human trafficking are more often than not victims of physical abuse. It is partially through this continuous abuse that offenders keep victims of human trafficking subdued. Multiple bruises at different stages of healing can be signs of abuse over a long period of time.

3. New, Expensive Jewelry "Traffickers while in the recruitment and grooming process with a potential victim, often shower them with gifts, luxuries the victim couldn't otherwise afford," Andrews explains. This is meant, she says, to give human trafficking victims a false sense of security as though they're being "taken care" of. It can also make them less likely to report their situation.

4. Someone Seems To Be Coached Or Coaxed Into Saying Things O'Banion tells Bustle that someone who seems to be coached or coaxed into saying things might be a victim of human trafficking. TIME emphasizes this, explaining that victims of human trafficking are often accompanied by others who seem to be in control. In other words, if you notice a person acting unusually timid or submissive, you might want to analyze the situation further.

5. The Person Seems Hungry Or Dehydrated According to the Sex Trafficking Fact Sheet by the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, starvation is often used as a way of conditioning victims into performing sex acts or labour. Taking away the victim's food and drink until they agree to do what traffickers want makes it even more difficult for that person to fight back.

6. Consistently Avoiding School Or Work Though there are plenty of other reasons someone might miss school or work, Andrews says this could be a potential red flag. Furthermore, that person might be reluctant to explain their absence because they received instructions not to. This is especially true if absences become a regular occurrence rather than a one-time occasion. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security along with the U.S. Department of Education released a "Human Trafficking 101 for School Administrators and Staff," noting that unexplained absences or the inability to regularly attend school could be a sign of human trafficking.