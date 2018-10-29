It is perhaps an emotionally fraught time to be a peanut butter lover. Hershey is reportedly introducing a Reese's Thins version that will come out in 2019, which may be enough to tailspin your fragile '90s heart into the depths of existential confusion; and just in case that isn't enough to throw you for a loop, it turns out that peanut butter-flavored whiskey is a thing that exists. It's called Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, two flavors that the company claims "go together so well, they make PB&J jealous." Regardless of whether or not that is true, I'm always here for snack-related drama, so I choose to believe.

The whiskey is sold in 750 mL bottles, at a 24 percent ABV, both online and in stores. While it claims the marriage of a "bold, loud, and strong" whiskey with a "rich, smooth, and irresistible" peanut butter flavor, Esquire editor Sarah Rense actually tried it, and it seems that it will definitely appeal to those with a sweet tooth more than the rest of us. In an article for Esquire reposted on Delish, she wrote, "It smells overwhelmingly of praline pecan caramel swirl ice cream, and tastes like it, too. It's sickly sweet in a way that attracts two of the fruit flies that perpetually haunt my kitchen. And while there's peanut butter hidden in there somewhere, it is elusive, only leaving behind a thick, saccharine coating on my tongue that is just vaguely nutty." She also noted that it took a few seconds for to taste the alcohol in it.

That being said, a few reviews on Keg N Bottle, where Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is available for purchase, seem to tell a different story. "Great invention. This stuff is delicious. Better than fireball. It’s so unique and rare. Shoot it or drink it straight. Chase it with jelly," writes one reviewer under the name Brian. Another, Jane, wrote, "Who would have thought about mixing peanut butter and whiskey? Crazy I thought at first then I tried it and feel in love. Take a walk on the wild side and try this whiskey. You will be very happy to have a new whiskey to enjoy."

It seems like so many things in life, this is one of those experiences you're just going to have to try for yourself to form an opinion; and the Skrewball website has plenty of suggestions to do just that, from a Peanut Butter & Jelly Old-Fashioned to a Peanut Colada to a drink called a Salted Caramel Pretzel involving Godiva liqueur that may have just made me fan myself at the mere thought of it. Rense also suggested "drizzling it over the top of vanilla bean ice cream," since the drink itself already tasted like ice cream; an inspired idea if there ever were one, because very few alcohol + ice cream combos will ever disappoint.

The bottom line on this drink seems to be that it is, perhaps, a sugar lover's dream, but that people expecting a more true-and-blue whiskey should probably steer clear or get creative with it. I personally have dreams of dumping this into some hot chocolate to attend to, so I can live out my grown-up drinkable Reese's cup dreams.