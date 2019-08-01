Time to get spicy. If you're already a fan of spicy snacks with a cheesy twist — and who isn't — then there is a new Flamin' Hot game in town. Smartfood Flamin' Hot White Cheddar is now available on shelves around the country. That cheesy popcorn goodness just got a definite kick.

You might have been lucky enough to catch these back in June at Walmart and Sam's Club, where they did a limited release. But now, they're available around the country for the rest of the summer — while supplies last of course.

"We don't want people to get hot and bothered in their hunt for Smartfood Flamin' Hot White Cheddar, so following the June sneak peek at Walmart it will be available nationwide," Tracey Williams, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay North America, explained in a press release. "We are delighted to provide an all-new, delicious snack to our customers looking for new ways to bring the heat."

And it certainly brings the heat. Flamin' Hot Cheetos are, quite frankly, a taste sensation — seeing anything invoking the Flamin' Hot name promises pretty big things.

Keep an eye out for these beauties nationwide — and there are a range of options depending on your needs/hunger levels. Target has them on their website retailing at $1.89 for a 2.25 oz bag and $3.79 for a 7 oz bag — either of which I could definitely eat in a single sitting.

And I don't want to hype these up too much — but one review did even claim that they were better than Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Just saying — that's quite the praise. I would really like to see this is a permanent addition to the popcorn world, but not all dreams can come true — so I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, you may want to order these bad boys in bulk and make sure you're stocked up through 2020. Is it really worth taking any chances with something this delish?

If you like your snacks spicy, then there's no shortage of ways to get your spice on this summer. Cooling down with some ice cream and a spicy savory snack is a pretty incredible combination — and the snack gods, they deliver. This year we saw the return of Wendy's Spicy Nuggets in all of their glory — and Jack in the Box's Spicy Chicken Strips. And, if you want to be able to create the spicy thrill at home, then you can get Trader Joe's Organic Spicy Taco Sauce and put it on... like, everything. Tacos, cereal, ice cream — or even put it on top of Smartfood Flamin' Hot White Cheddar to make it extra flamin' hot and have yourself a party. Also, I would personally recommend adding garlic salt — to everything, forever. Just a quick tip.

A lot of people were pumped when they saw the release of Smartfood Flamin' Hot White Cheddar, even just at Walmart and Sam's Club — but now it's so exciting to see they've expanded. Cheesy, spicy, and the deep satisfaction of crushing popcorn between your teeth — that's what summer dreams are made of.