You know what's awesome about Trader Joe's, aside from... everything? It's the fact that Joe is constantly bringing new and exciting products to the shelves. Last week, it was strawberry fruit spread and uncured bacon, and give me a moment to wipe the drool from my chin. Obvi, he didn't stop there. Two more new items dropped this week at Trader Joe's, and they're going to take your meals to another level.

Joe is always trying to one-up himself, and that's one of the many reasons we love him so much. This year alone, he's introduced us to so many delicious new things. Look at the sweets alone. The new Trader Joe's desserts this year are brilliant, in and of themselves. Don't leave me alone with the dark chocolate almond butter cups. And the cinnamon croissant loaf? You're going to want to get naked and make love to it.

To top it all off, you can always count on Trader Joe's to give you safe, delicious, responsibly made products at prices that can't be beaten. The happy employees in Hawaiian shirts don't hurt either. Just saying.

Clear an afternoon to spend some time investigating the shelves of TJ's and seeing all he has to offer. And while you're at it, be on the lookout for these two new products that just dropped. Your taste buds will thank you for it.

Classic English Muffins Maybe you're sick of eggs. Perhaps you typical breakfast smoothie just doesn't cut it. Whatever the case may be, you can't go wrong with Trader Joe's new Classic English Muffins. Don't let their seemingly casual look fool you. They're soft, a little spongy, and more on the savory side. And listen, I'm not trying to tell you how to live your life, but these would taste *fantastic* with peanut butter, fruit spread, cream cheese, or better yet, butter. And I do mean a ton of butter. As in, it should look like you're eating butter with a little English muffin underneath it. Breakfast of champions. If you're feeling really wild, combine peanut butter and fruit spread, or fruit spread and cream cheese, or butter and... butter. While you could eat these straight from the bag and probably be perfectly satisfied, I have it on good authority that they're orgasmic after being lightly toasted.