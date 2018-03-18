Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader hosted the March 17 episode of the sketch comedy series — and his return involved so many celebrity impressions. Hader and the rest of the cast did hilarious takes on '90s actors in SNL's Jurassic Park screen test sketch. The skit imagined that several of your favorite '90s performers auditioned for roles in 1992 for the blockbuster dinosaur movie directed by Steven Spielberg.

The screen test sketch has appeared on SNL over the years and has consistently made audiences laugh as the show envisioned auditions for classic movies like Back To The Future, The Lion King, and Star Wars. This time, the screen test skit took on Jurassic Park in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. The sketch showed many '90s celebs reading lines (and their own catchphrases) on a soundstage decorated with fake palm trees. Host Hader brought back some of his most famous impressions during the screen test sketch: Alan Alda, Clint Eastwood (with a mysterious tail), and Al Pacino.

Current SNL cast member Kate McKinnon had hilarious takes on Ellen DeGeneres (an impression she has done on DeGeneres' talk show), Lisa Kudrow (channeling the actor's Friends character Phoebe) and Jodie Foster (whose haunting audition was "the happiest I've ever been"). Cast member Pete Davidson had a spot-on take on Adam Sandler, mimicking the comedian's mannerisms.

SNL's Leslie Jones had a flawless take on Whoopi Goldberg. Chris Redd stepped into the shoes of Wesley Snipes ("Bingo. Dino DNA") and Jaleel White, the actor from the TV show Family Matters. Meanwhile, Melissa Villaseñor played Gwen Stefani (singing her No Doubt hit song "Just A Girl," which was released in 1995, ahem) and Aidy Bryant did an impression of Roseanne Barr. Alex Moffat did a hilarious take on Hugh Grant.

In a standout moment, SNL cast member Kenan Thompson did an impression of O.J. Simpson in 1992, back when the former football player was an actor. “If I did let the dinosaurs out, let me tell you how I would have done it,” Thompson's Simpson said.

The Jurassic Park screen test sketch showed viewers how the classic film could have been very different if these other actors were cast. The original Jurassic Park cast included actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — while it's hard to see anyone else in their roles, it's fun to imagine like in these screen test skits on SNL.

Viewers were also happy to see another screen test sketch gracing their screens once again.

Many fans celebrated the screen test sketch, because it brought back several of Hader's famous impressions. Hader's take on Al Pacino is so good that he once did a sketch in which he played Pacino starring in several true crime HBO films.

During the March 17 episode, Hader brought back several of his SNL recurring characters, including Stefon on "Weekend Update," Devin on the soap opera/LA traffic parody "The Californians" (which included a cameo from former cast member Fred Armisen), and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in the Anderson Cooper 360 cold open sketch (which also featured John Goodman as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Armisen as Michael Wolfe).

Hader noted in his monologue that he was part of the SNL cast for eight seasons and 210 episodes. He has since moved on from SNL — he hosted the March 17 episode to promote his new HBO comedy series Barry — but Hader seemed to expertly step back into his old characters in Studio 8H.

Check out the Jurassic Park screen test sketch in the videos below to see it all for yourself.

And fans were more than happy to welcome back Hader's classic impressions — as well as a few new ones in the Jurassic Park screen test sketch.