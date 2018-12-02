Former President George H.W. Bush died late Friday night at the age of 94, according to his son and former President George W. Bush. Many are remembering the 41st president for his lifetime of service to the country, but Saturday Night Live's tribute to George H.W. Bush noted one important trait that many have overlooked: his incredible ability to laugh at himself.

Bush dedicated most of his life to public service. He was a World War II combat pilot, a Republican congressman, chair of the Republican National Committee, a two-term vice president, and president from 1989 to 1993, according to CNN. He also famously passed the Americans with Disabilities Act, which "prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities and helps ensure opportunities for employment," according to PennLive.

Many have noted that Bush wasn't perfect, of course. He notably banned HIV-positive immigrants from entering the United States, and reduced funding for HIV and AIDS research, according to Out. During his presidency, he said AIDS is one of the "few diseases where behavior matters," and that if people wanted to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS they needed to "change the behavior," according to The Nation.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

But Saturday Night Live noted that, through all the criticism and his mistakes, Bush was never afraid to laugh at himself. Toward the end of Saturday's "Weekend Update," hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a serious tone and offered their condolences to Bush's family. Jost said, “President Bush was famously a very warm and gracious man who always understood the power in being able to laugh at yourself," according to video of the segment.

They then aired clips of former SNL cast member Dana Carvey doing impressions of Bush throughout his presidency, and a short clip of Bush actually responding to Carvey's impressions of him. “I’m watching you do your impression of me, and I’ve gotta say it’s nothing like me,” Bush said in a light-hearted tone during the clip. “It’s bad, it’s bad."

