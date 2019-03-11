No one comes between Sofia Richie and her man, especially not a hater on social media. As Cosmopolitan reported, Richie defended her relationship with Scott Disick by posting an Instagram comment that not only addressed the criticism about their coupling, but showed the world that she's not here for any negativity.

Richie showed off her modeling chops on March 10 when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and a friend posing for a selfie. While many of her fans sang her praises in the comment section of the stylish snap, there were some who addressed the post with negativity, even going so far as to say that she should break up with Disick. One user wrote, in what was one of the more unnecessary comments left on her Instagram post, "Leave Scott alone and face your future."

Richie wasn't going to let that comment slide. Instead, she responded using the hater's own lingo, writing, "leave me alone and face your future." The model's Instagram response was notable for two reasons, with the first being that it showed off her penchant for fiery clapbacks. It was also notable because Richie is typically rather mum when it comes to her relationship with Disick. While she has spoken out about her beau in the past, and posted photos of the pair on Instagram, she tends to go a more private route when it comes to her relationship with the reality star. So, it's definitely interesting to see her defend her romance in such a majorly public way.

Sofia Richie/Instagram (screenshot)

Even though she errs on the side of privacy when it comes to her relationship with Disick, that doesn't mean that Richie hasn't opened up about her romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the past. Most recently, she appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine for the publication's April 2019 issue where she explained exactly why she likes keeping her personal life private, especially when it comes to social media. She said:

"I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship. It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life."

Pretty understandable, no?

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple's trend towards privacy seems to be working for them, as their relationship has been going strong for some time now (Richie and Disick have been dating, on-and-off, since the summer of 2017, per Us Weekly). "We are very happy, very lovey dovey," the model explained, in a September 2018 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, "We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."

Between hanging out with Disick's family and defending their relationship publicly on social media, it looks like the couple really is going strong. And seeing as though things are indeed going well for the couple, the haters should probably just leave Richie alone already, lest they receive a stellar clapback from the model herself.