Prepare your entire being for some music magic, because Solange Knowles's new album may be on its way. And if it is not her new album? Well, something major seems to be happening, so it's still a good idea to ready yourself. On Tuesday, Solange shared a screengrab of her new BlackPlanet page on Instagram and Twitter and wrote, “taking ovaa www.blackplanet.com/solange/ new world wiide web” and "find me on black planet !!" This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's familiar with her brilliance, but Solange's visuals on BlackPlanet are nothing short of stunning.

And duh, many fans believe this could be her way of ramping up to the release of her follow-up to A Seat At the Table. In an October 2018 interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the “Cranes In the Sky” singer said her fourth album would be out “this fall,” and evidently, the release date was pushed. And according to Madam Noire, last summer, Solange tweeted and then later deleted a post where she said she planned to "release the Beatles cover on Valentine’s Day on Black Planet but couldn’t figure out how to work Black Planet in 2018." Maybe, just maybe, today's BlackPlanet takeover means she's finally going to release music on BlackPlanet.

Shortly after Solange's announcement BlackPlanet's audience development manager Lula Dualeh addressed one of the several questions that was all over Twitter: Did Solange buy BlackPlanet? Dualeh, who helped develop Solange's BlackPlanet site, tweeted, "She didn’t purchase @blackplanet, she just did a takeover with us." So consider that mystery solved. As for when Solange's highly anticipated fourth album will be available? Or how this BlackPlanet revamp may or may not be linked to it? Those questions remain shrouded in mystery.

Solange has not invented a time machine (...yet), but that did not stop her from sending us back to the beginning of the new millennium. It's been 20 years since African-American social networking site BlackPlanet first launched and paved the way for sites like MySpace and Facebook, and thanks to Solange’s announcement, fans are rifling through their desks for any old Post-Its where they might’ve jotted down their account password a decade and some change ago.

Solange really seems to have something up her sleeve, and this BlackPlanet page seems to be her way of letting us know a new project is on the horizon. When a Knowles sister drops a hint about what may or may not be happening in the near future, said hint is not to be taken lightly. So, let the excitement commence.

In the aforementioned NYT profile, Solange said the upcoming record "has a lot of jazz at the core." She continued, "But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.” I am already on the floor. And when I hear this album? I will probably into a chair just so I can fall to the floor again.

The visuals really could be her way of letting us know that her new masterpiece is coming. Or again, it could be something totally different. Whatever the case, fans are very here for it.

When Solange seemingly teases some new mystery project, it is never too early to start stretching.