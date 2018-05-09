In a speech to the National Rifle Association on Friday, President Trump referenced the 17 people who were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February, and said that "we mourn for the victims and their families." But some parents of the Parkland victims say Trump hasn't once reached out to them since the shooting, and are criticizing him for referencing the shooting in political speeches. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

"Trump said, 'Our hearts break for every American who has suffered the horrors of this school shooting,' tweeted Philip Schentrup, whose 16-year-old daughter was killed in the massacre, about Trump's speech on Friday. "Surprising since I’ve never heard from him, Pence, or his staff since Carmen’s murder. Received heartfelt outpouring from thousands of other Americans. They make America strong." Schentrup later told BuzzFeed that, although both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have contacted him to offer their condolences, nobody from the Trump administration has done so.

In total, eight families of Parkland victims told BuzzFeed that they hadn't received any word from Trump or anyone in the Trump administration since their children were killed. One family said that they did hear from, and meet with, Trump after the shooting, while several others declined to comment.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, also said that Trump hasn't contacted him or his family since Jaime's killing.

"If he doesn’t want to reach out to me, nobody has the obligation to offer condolence. To me, in his position, it would have been the right thing to do, but no one’s obligated," Guttenberg told BuzzFeed. "However, don’t use my daughter’s life for a political moment, and that’s what he did, and that pisses me off." On Twitter, Guttenberg said that he suspects Trump didn't reach out to him because he's 'been outspoken in my belief that guns were an issue in this as my daughter was murdered by one.'"

More to come...