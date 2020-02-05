Some married couples like to play tennis together, while others prefer to dress up as characters from classic rom-coms and perform in massive video productions. The Jonas Brothers and their wives tend to fall in the latter category, which was more than proven in their newest music video "What A Man Gotta Do." The video starred all the brothers and their wives, but it was Sophie Turner who emerged as the most entertaining of them all. So it's not surprising to learn that Sophie Turner gave her husband Joe Jonas some acting advice prior to their show-stopping Grease-inspired number, which found them getting in touch with their inner Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

"We had to do a lot more dancing than I think we're comfortable with," Jonas revealed during an interview on Wednesday with U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, as per E! News, recalling the intense pressure they both felt about recreating the Hand Jive scene from Grease. "So, we went to this rehearsal and I remember walking in really hoping there wasn't professional dancers in the room, because that's nerve-wracking. But luckily, it was just us and we just had fun with it. And she's a great actress, so I let her do whatever she wants."

The Game of Thrones alum instantly stole the spotlight with her double duty portrayal of both innocent and bad girl Sandy. And she even gave her hubby some tips on how to keep up with her. "Yeah, she's like, 'Just don't embarrass me. Don't suck,'" Joe recalled. Sansa Stark would be so proud.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

This is the second time Turner has appeared in a Jonas music video. The J-Sisters — Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas — were also featured in the "Sucker" music video last year, and from the sound of things, their music careers are only just beginning. "We're gonna have them open up for us as one point," Joe joked during the same interview.

It seems that what a man's gotta do in the Jonas family is work with their spouses, and listen to Turner's acting advice. It's a recipe for music video gold.