As you might have heard, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. And while they couldn't be at her Miami celebration in person, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made a birthday video for Priyanka Chopra, as TMZ noted, and it was as fun as it was lovely.

Turner and Jonas had a very special message for the birthday girl, as a Sophie Turner fan account on Twitter also noted. In the brief clip, the musician and the actor, who appear to be in a hotel room, can be heard wishing the Quantico star well. "We have a special announcement to make," the former DNCE frontman said, before handing the reins over to his wife. The Game of Thrones star added, with a little help from her husband, "It's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday tonight and she's in the motherf*cking club let's hear it, LIV!" They proceeded to try to pump up the crowd, via the video, by telling them to "Make some noise!" for the birthday girl.

According to E! News, Chopra celebrated her birthday on July 18 at the Miami nightclub LIV, which Turner mentioned in the clip. So, one can assume that the newlyweds' message served as a fun way for them to still be involved in the affair and was played at the venue (the couple is currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives, according to Us Weekly). If it was indeed played at the nightclub, you can rest assured that club-goers, in addition to Chopra, were in for a real treat with this epic shoutout.

While Turner and Jonas couldn't join in on the fun in person, Chopra was surrounded by friends, and her husband, Nick Jonas, on her special day. The birthday girl, dressed in a stunning red outfit and a "Birthday Girl" headband, and her group first took the party to Komodo, as E! News reported. While at the restaurant, the Baywatch star was treated to a multi-tiered birthday cake, fit with sparklers and decked out in red frosting, to go along with the color theme of the night.

Nick posted a couple videos from the party on his Instagram Story, including one of Chopra twirling around in her "high heels, red dress" as she danced along to the Jonas Brothers' classic, "Burnin' Up." In a separate clip, the "Close" singer showed off the fancy birthday cake, which someone in their group even remarked looked akin to a wedding cake. Basically, Chopra went all out for her birthday bash, and it appeared as though everyone had a blast.

Nick Jonas/Instagram Story Nick Jonas/Instagram Story

Prior to their night out, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted a couple photos of the stunning star, which appear to be from his brother's recent wedding celebration in France, and lovingly captioned the snaps with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

From the special shoutout from her brother and sister-in-law to the fabulous celebrations courtesy of her husband, it appears as though Chopra rang in her birthday with sparklers, dancing, and so much fun.