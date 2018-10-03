They've been engaged for almost one year and have been in a relationship for two years, but Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just made their red carpet debut together. That's right, it's taken them an entire two years to walk an event as a couple. You probably didn't even realize that the DNCE singer and Game of Thrones star have never posed for pictures on a red carpet together, but they really never did — until now that is.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, on Tuesday, and as seen in the photo above, Turner and Jonas attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 for Paris Fashion Week. The event was held at the Louvre Museum and the engaged duo were clearly feeling the city's romantic vibe based on the way they stared into each other's eyes.

They also posted photos together on Instagram on Oct. 3, where you can see how much fun they had. They also look head over heels in love with one another. Next to Turner's photo where Jonas is kissing her and her eyes are closed, she wrote, "With my love in Paris." As for Jonas, he simply captioned his pictures with a red heart and a France flag emojis.

Side note: Let's all take a moment to check out Justin Theroux in the background and that huge tray of French desserts on the table in front of the couple. They all look so amazing. I'd be smiling too if I had that many delicious treats sitting in front of me, though it doesn't really look like that many were eaten. Maybe it was still early during the dessert course?

Whatever the case, Turner and Jonas clearly enjoyed their time in Paris. It really is hard to believe this is the first time they've ever walked a red carpet together since getting together in October 2016 and then becoming engaged in October 2017. Yes, they previously attended the 2017 Met Gala, but they walked the red carpet separate. The two have also had plenty of fun with the paparazzi, so they don't usually hide from the camera when they're spotted in public together.

That said, it's no secret the actor and musician prefer to keep their private lives as private as possible, so maybe privacy factored into Turner and Jonas waiting until now to make their red carpet debut. Like she told InStyle in May 2017, Turner prefers to "keep things pretty private" about her romance with Jonas.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just because they are a more relatively quiet celebrity couple, who waited two years to walk a red carpet together, doesn't mean they always remain mum about their relationship. As you can see above, Jonas isn't afraid to gush about Turner on Instagram and the same goes with her. Furthermore, in April, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star told Marie Claire about Jonas, "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

When it comes to dishing about their romance and making public appearances together, well, Turner and Jonas do it on their own terms. Let's just hope there are more adorable red carpet moments to come from them in the future.