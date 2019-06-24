After tying the knot in Las Vegas, this couple is getting ready to celebrate in a much bigger way — and now, we might know exactly when. In an Instagram comment he posted over the weekend, it seems that Dr. Phil may have revealed Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding date. And yes, this is totally random, but doesn't that make it even better?

Over the last couple of months, Turner and Jonas have been talking about the bigger, more traditional wedding ceremony they planned to have this summer in France, and now, the time has come. If you follow the couple on Instagram, you already know that they've been in Paris for at least a few days, but no one really knew the actual date they planned to tie the knot.

That may have all changed on Saturday, when Turner shared a photo of her and Jonas about to smooch with the Eiffel Tower in the background. It's a super romantic photo and all, but as the Comments By Celebs Instagram account pointed out, what really caught people's eye was a comment from Dr. Phil.

"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!" he wrote.

His comment would most likely mean that the wedding is being held on Saturday — of course, if Dr. Phil's information is accurate. It would make sense if he's invited, though; earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers were on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in The Blanks. And when the band goes on tour this fall, Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, is opening for them. So it seems like his "1 week" comment is probably pretty accurate — thanks, Dr. Phil.

Aside from this comment and the fact that Turner and Jonas are already in Paris, it seems like wedding preparations are well underway since many of their guests are already arriving. As People pointed out, both Wilmer Valderrama and Priyanka Chopra have made it into town, with Chopra posting a selfie of her and the bride on Instagram.

Even though it seemingly came out of left field, Dr. Phil spoiling Jonas and Turner's wedding date is kind of perfect, considering what happened at their first ceremony. Diplo — of all people — live streamed their vows. Later, Jonas admitted that he didn't ask Diplo to do that, and he gave off the vibe that he may not have wanted it to be shared on social media, even joking that he "ruined" the wedding. But it quickly became clear that there's no beef between Jonas and Diplo because of it, and hopefully, it'll be the same for Dr. Phil, who may or may not have been authorized to share that detail about their day.

Now, we just have to wait for wedding photos to appear, and hopefully, there will be plenty of them — maybe even some that include Dr. Phil. If there are any other celebrity secrets he's got to share, now would be a good time for him to spill the beans.