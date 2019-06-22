A month after their surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, it seems as if Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are about to tie the knot once more. On Saturday, June 22, both Jonas and Turner shared a photo from Paris that convinced fans the wedding is happening very soon — especially in the wake of reports that the pair have been planning to marry in France this summer.

Though the couple have attempted to keep many of the details about their wedding under wraps, Jonas confirmed on The Late Late Show back in March that he and the Game of Thrones star were "gonna get married this year. We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun." So, naturally, the couple's decision to share matching photos — featuring Jonas and Turner about to kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower — of themselves in Paris seemed to confirm to many fans that the nuptials were imminent. "[French] me," both Jonas and Turner captioned the snap, using the French flag emoji instead.

Adding to the speculation, Jonas' stylist, Avo Yermagyan, shared a snap of himself and the "Sucker" singer posing in an elevator in Paris. "Parisian nights....," Yermagyan captioned the photo. "Oh the stories we could tell." Could the pair be taking pictures while fitting Jonas for his wedding outfit?

If Jonas and Turner are getting married this weekend, their guests are in for a wild weekend of celebrations, as Jonas also revealed on The Late Late Show that the couple were planning to incorporate both English and American traditions in their big day. "We're gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game," Jonas explained, "so if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms I'll be very proud."

The couple's French wedding will technically be their second, as they surprised everyone by getting married in Las Vegas back in May in a ceremony that was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live-streamed by DJ Diplo, who was in attendance. "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas told Harper's Bazaar in early June, about the pair's decision to have an impromptu wedding. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops."

However, fans shouldn't expect guests at the couple's French wedding to share the ceremony on Instagram Live; Turner recently told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit that she considers marriage to be a "private" thing, rather than an event designed to be shared on the Internet. "It would have been better if no one had known [about the Vegas wedding], but I actually think it was funny," she said.

Though Turner admitted that she didn't think she'd keep the wedding a secret forever — "I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,'" she said — the Game of Thrones star confessed, "I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

Regardless of how much of the wedding they share with fans, it seems that the couple is already enjoying married life, and looking forward to celebrating their love even more. "It’s lovely to be engaged," Turner told Marie Claire in April 2018. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person. I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

Clearly, the Jonas-Turner nuptials — whenever they do formally happen — will be incredibly romantic and special. After all, there's nowhere better for these two to celebrate their love than, well, the City of Love itself.