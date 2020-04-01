Many people are having a hard time self-quarantining themselves due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but apparently, this Game of Thrones star is having a ball while staying in. Sophie Turner loves being quarantined with Joe Jonas, mainly because her husband is being forced to be a homebody with her, instead of being the social butterfly he normally is. That said, he still needs some training on how to really embrace the quarantine lifestyle.

Turner made the confession to Conan O'Brien during an at-home episode of Conan on March 31. "I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody," she told the host. "If I could stay at home all day I would." Jonas, however, is the complete opposite. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she said. "It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

However, their self-isolation has made Turner privy to one of Jonas' flat-out disgusting habits: he wears jeans at home, in quarantine, where no one can see him. "I saw a meme online [that said], 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine?'," Turner joked. "Are you a psychopath? And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him." Turner, on the other hand, was wearing sweatpants for the interview.

Team Coco on YouTube

The couple made it clear how they were "not f*cking around" when it came to social distancing early on, when Turner posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the couple out in masks in early March. She even seemingly criticized Evangeline Lilly for not self-isolating, without mentioning her by name, in a separate Instagram Story. "I don't give a F about your freedom," she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. Stay inside guys. It's not cool and it's not big and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

As she told O'Brien, her quarantine routine is simple: she walks her dogs once a day and that's it. But Jonas has taken up a new hobby to fill his time: DJing. "He's started doing that really, really loudly when I'm trying to read my scripts," she explained, before admitting that it was actually fun. "I pour him his drinks. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila." Ah, domestic bliss.

However, she doesn't talk about partaking herself, strengthening the reports that Turner and Jonas are expecting their first child, which the couple has yet to confirm. Quarantine couldn't have come at a more perfect time for the couple, it seems.

