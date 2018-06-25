Over the weekend, Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot. Naturally, quite a few of their co-stars were invited to the traditional British wedding. While most A-listers donned conventionally floaty dresses, Sophie Turner's outfit at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding caused a stir on social media.

Not a bad one, mind. The 22-year-old — who plays Sansa Stark in the beloved series — arrived wearing a bright red blazer (complete with lace-up sides) worn over the top of a simple black dress. Instead of the usual elegant wedding heels, Turner chose thigh-high black boots by Louis Vuitton, finishing her stand-out look with a checkerboard box bag by the French brand. She did appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign, so what else would you expect?

Although her outfit wouldn't have looked out of place front row at a fashion show, Turner's sartorial decision prompted rounds of applause on social media, and Twitter users couldn't get enough of the unorthodox choice.

"When your friends have a traditional wedding but you’re fashion as hell and not gonna hide it," wrote fellow famous person Anna Kendrick. Others also praised the outfit of GoT co-star Maisie Williams who arrived with Turner wearing a chic black jumpsuit, red heels, and a stripy clutch.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I'm obsessed with the fact that @SophieT and @Maisie_Williams not only matched outfits for Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's wedding but also decided to dress like they were going anywhere but a wedding," tweeted another fan.

Turner and Williams certainly did stand out next to the other guests. Khaleesi herself — otherwise known as Emilia Clarke — arrived showed up in a leaf-printed dress and pink coat accessorised with sophisticated Dior heels. Richard Madden (RIP Robb Stark) also earned considerable attention, thanks to his donning of a traditional Scottish kilt.

The bride and groom obviously looked lovely with Leslie choosing a lacy white dress and veil for her big day in Aberdeenshire.

Turner's look may not have screamed wedding but what really does in these modern times? Yes, florals and pastel-coloured maxi dresses will always be linked to weddings but that doesn't mean you can't try something new. A shorter dress doesn't necessarily mean you won't look great and there are plenty of other prints — aside from florals — that you can experiment with.

Of course, Turner is reportedly likely to be the next cast member to get married thanks to her fiancé Joe Jonas proposing last October. I can only hope for something just as unique for her wedding dress.

If you'd like to take a leaf out of Turner's book, here are a few lewks you can try out the next time you take on the role of wedding guest:

Topshop Asymmetric Hem Blazer Dress £20 Topshop Follow directly in Turner's footsteps with this blazer dress. Although it's not as bright as her design, it's the perfect way to dip your toe into the alternative wedding world. Buy Now

ASOS ASOS Design Mini Kimono Dress In Sequin £55 ASOS Who said you couldn't wear sequins to a wedding? While the bolder individuals out there may want to attempt a standard silver dress, this lime green design is less in your face. Buy Now

Topshop Linear Floral Pyjama Style Shirt and Trousers Set £78 Topshop Honestly, this might be the best thing that the fashion industry has ever produced. Florals are a typical wedding look but putting them on a pyjama suit is genius. Buy Now

ASOS Missguided Bold Stripe Blazer & Tailored Belted Short £65 ASOS A short suit is great for a summer wedding. This stripy number will stand out in the crowd and keep you cool on those really hot and sticky days. Buy Now

River Island Silver Metallic Knot Front Bodycon Maxi Dress £20 River Island When attending a wedding, people rarely think of going down the metallic route. I don't really know why for a silver or gold dress is just as elegant as any other style. Buy Now

Go on and bend the rules. You know you want to.