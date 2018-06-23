Here's one way to show your relationship can go the (long) distance. Sophie Turner FaceTimed Joe Jonas after arriving at a Scotland airport ahead of Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding, minus her usual plus-one. And while it's unclear if she and her fiancé had first played a game of phone tag before going on FaceTime, the photos shared by Cosmopolitan on Saturday, June 23 were undeniably sweet.

Taken at Aberdeen Airport on June 22, the zoomed-in pic — which must've been taken by a seriously stealthy photographer — shows an image of the Jonas brother on the screen of Turner's iPhone screen, as the actress toted her luggage through the arrivals area. Judging by the huge smile on her face, she was thrilled to see her man's face, even after the brief flight from London's Heathrow Airport.

The next day, Turner AKA Sansa Stark arrived at Harington and Leslie's nuptials with a different wedding date: her GoT sister and offscreen BFF Maisie Williams. In the most adorable fashion, the besties wore color-coordinated outfits to the ceremony at Scotland's Kirkton of Rayne church. As seen in a photo posted by Harper's Bazaar, the duo both wore black and red, which they paired with similarly hued accessories. As previously reported, Williams will also be a bridesmaid in Turner and Jonas' upcoming wedding.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to the Stark sisters, several other Game of Thrones cast members attended the wedding, including: Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, John Bradley, and Liam Cunningham. Non-GoT guests included: Malin Akerman and boyfriend, British actor Jack Donnelly, as well as Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.

Perhaps Turner, who also stars as Jean Gray in Marvel's X-Men film franchise, got some ideas for her own upcoming wedding at the fete. Last October, she announced her engagement to Jonas on Instagram after just less than a year of dating. "I said yes," she captioned the shot of her hand — with some stunning bling on her ring finger — atop the hand of the DNCE singer.

Although the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Turner opened up about the engagement to Marie Claire in an interview published on April 12. “I’m still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged," she gushed, also calling her new relationship status "lovely" in the magazine's May "Fresh Faces" Issue. "I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

Even so, she further told Marie Claire that though she's thrilled to be engaged to Jonas, she feels that "there’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you" but when her tireless work in her career results in various achievements, "there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For his part, Jonas may have already made a permanent commitment to his bride-to-be. After the singer debuted a new tattoo on March 11, fans were quick to hypothesize that the new ink was a depiction of either Turner or Sansa, her Game of Thrones character. Much like the color scheme of Turner's ensemble at Harington and Leslie's wedding, the forearm tattoo was red and black. Coincidence?

Another commitment they already share is to parenting their adorable Siberian Huskies Porky Basquiat and Waldo Picasso Jonas. Turner introduced Porky Basquiat last September and welcomed Waldo to the family in April. And get this: The Instagram-famous dogs have more than 23,000 IG followers between the two of them.

As the swoon-worthy photos of Turner and Jonas FaceTiming show, the engaged couple are always connected, even if they're far apart.