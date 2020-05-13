Well, Southern Charm's voice of reason is saying goodbye to Bravo. Cameran Eubanks isn't returning to Southern Charm. The reality star announced the news in a comment on an Instagram she posted on May 12. After a fan asked the Bravolebrity when the reality series would be back, Cameran shockingly replied, "I will not be returning." She didn't elaborate. Bustle has reached out to Bravo for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Cameran has been part of the show, which takes place in Charleston, South Carolina, since its 2014 debut. From day one, the one-time Real World: San Diego star has not only been the narrator of the series, but also the one original cast member who has her life together. She's a fan favorite because she knows what she wants and avoids the messy drama everyone else encounters every season.

Curiously, during BravoCon 2019, Cameran made it seem like she would be returning for the new season. "Season 7 is going to be a very eye opening season in terms of, you will see that some people have made some big strides in growth and some have stayed the same," she told Us Weekly at the time. Cameran also teased that her husband, Jason Wimberly, might make more appearances. Jason appeared for the first time in the Season 6 finale. But, given her newest statement, it seems thinks have definitely changed.

Filming for Southern Charm Season 7 has been suspended due to the coronavirus, Craig Conover told Decider in April. They started filming in February, but understandably they had to shut down production. "It's a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots," Craig said about what they filmed so far for the new season. "It’s very organic and transparent. [After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama."

As of publication, it's unclear whether Cameran had participated in early filming, and her reason for leaving remains unknown. If she really is gone, however, Chelsea Meissner (Cameran's BFF and other voice of reason who joined Southern Charm in Season 3) will be left to fill her friend's mature footsteps — if Chelsea herself returns, that is. Whatever happens, Cameran will certainly be missed.

