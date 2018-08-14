Friendship is perhaps the most important force in life. Having good friends is essential for getting through the tough times, and celebrating the great moments of life. But sometimes you want to give your friend an extra little treat when the going gets tough. You could go for flowers or chocolates or something reliable, yet unoriginal. If you're looking to treat your friend to something more out-of-the-box, these wines bottles with motivational sayings from Speak Wines are a perfect way to cheer up a BFF who's feeling blue.

According to its website, Speak Wines was founded by two friends named Stephanie and Kerry who appreciate the simple pleasure and healing nature of enjoying a glass of wine with your best friend. The product begins with the actual wine, the quality of which the duo pays extra attention. All the wine is sourced from Argentina, as "The extraordinary characteristics of the Argentinian wine regions include high altitudes in the Andean foothills, excellent sun exposure with moderate temperatures, and pristine mountain water for irrigation. Because of this, the grapes result in a prized fruit that has long been recognized as the highest-quality." From there, the wine is bottled and each package is embellished with a message the founding duo believes will speak to customers on a personal level.

While the site specializes in all sorts of occasions, from weddings to Mother's Day to New Years, it has a ton of great selections for your BFF — be it to motivate them, cheer them up, or just let them know you're thinking of them. Here are some of the cutest ones.

LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE Laughter is the Best Medicine $15 Speak Wines Break up? Failed a test? Fight with your roommate? There is almost nothing more healing than laughter. Where laughs can't fix things, there is wine. So, pop on over to your best friend's place with a funny movie, a bottle of encouraging wine, and some snacks for the best self-care session ever. Buy Now

SHE BELIEVED SHE COULD She Believed She Could Wine $25 Speak Wine You may not always believe in yourself, but your best friend always believes in you. Maybe your BFF didn't get that job she really wanted and needs to be reassured that she's more than capable of doing anything she sets her mind to. This bottle of 2015 Torrontés will give her the not-so-subtle message. Buy Now

THE FUTURE IS EXCITING The Future is Exciting $25 Speak Wines Sometimes, nobody knows what is coming next. You could have a plan perfectly laid out and in an instant everything you organized goes up in smoke. the unknown is scary, but can also be exhilarating. Assure your BFF that no mater what happens, things will be okay with this best-selling bottle of 2012 Malbec. It "...offers notes of chocolate and dried plum, and features a beautiful texture leaving your pallet with a juicy and slightly spicy finish!" Buy Now

JUST BECAUSE Just Because Wine $15 Speak WIne Actions often speak louder than words, so when you don't know what to say, just the act of giving can do the talking. This bottle of 2012 "Just Because" Malbec offers "...notes of chocolate and dried plum, and features a beautiful texture leaving your pallet with a juicy and slightly spicy finish!" Buy Now

LOVE YOU MORE Love You More Wine $25 Speak Winrs The best thing — even better than wine — that you can offer your friend in a time of need is love. This simple label doesn't say much, but its meaning is substantial. The 2015 Torrontés inside offers "...subtle spice notes mixed with a floral bouquet" for a perfectly acidic, tart sip. Buy Now