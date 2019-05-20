With the end of Game of Thrones, the birth of a royal baby, and series two of Fleabag taking over everyones lives, 2019 has been pretty monumental. However, as the summer draws ever closer, the Spice Girls are serving serious reminders why it is their year. The iconic girl power group broke the internet when they revealed they would be going on tour again. And if you just can’t wait for them to spice up your life on stage then you might be in for a treat. For one night only Spice World: The Movie returns to cinemas. In celebration of Baby, Sporty, Scary, and Ginger hitting the road together again for the 2019 Spice World Tour ourscreen is letting the biggest fans relive the cult classic movie on the big screen. So get your girls together and prepare for some serious nostalgia.

Spice World: The Movie may have come out in 1997 but it is still one of the most iconic girls night films. This summer is a big time for fans of the girls who taught us friendship never ends and it is about to get a whole lot better. On June 15 Spice World: The Movie will return to cinemas for one night and one night only. The screenings will be hosted by Official Fan Page Spice Girls News and don’t worry if you don’t think you can get through the film sitting still in silence. Viewers will be actively encouraged to get down, sing, and dance during the film.

ourscreen

With viewings across the UK there is bound to be one near you. If you are going to the Wembly gig there is a special afternoon showing in London meaning double Spice Girls and all the girl power. There are also showings in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and so many more. There will be 60 screenings throughout the day on June. 15 so whether you managed to get tickets to see the girls live or not you can still dig out your buffalo trainers and scrunchies and relive the girl power days.

Universal Pictures

While fans may have lost it when the Spice Girls announced they would be getting together in summer 2019 to remind the world why they are the most famous girl band of all time the girls may have been even more excited. In a statement Ginger Spice, Geri Horner said, “I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun.” It is over two decades since the girls last performed together as a band and there is no denying there is still a hunger for girl power.

You can’t miss the opportunity to see the cult classic movie that defined so many sleepovers growing up on the big screen. To buy your ticket all you have to do is go to the ourscreen website. Tickets are available now and there are a limited number so don’t wait and lose out. I can’t think of a better way to prepare for a summer that is dedicated to our girl power goddesses than watching some of their finest work with all of your friends. And remember, Viva forever.