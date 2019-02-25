Spike Lee Won His First Oscar For ‘BlackKklansman’ & It’s An Honor Long Overdue

This year's Academy Awards included a ton of touching moments, and Spike Lee winning the Best Adapted Screenplay award was one of them. As mind-boggling as it might be, this was the first time the filmmaking icon has won an Oscar. Well, sort of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee was given an honorary Academy Award in 2016, and he was nominated in 1998 for Best Documentary Feature and in 1990 for Best Original Screenplay for Do The Right Thing. But this is the first real Oscar win for the legendary filmmaker.

Lee and his BlacKkKlansman co-writers Kevin Willmott, David Rabinowitz, and Charlie Wachtel went up against Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk, Bradley Cooper and the rest of the A Star Is Born writing team, Joel and Ethan Coen and their team for The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, and Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty for Can You Ever Forgive Me. Lee is also nominated for Best Director and for Best Picture.

Samuel L. Jackson presented the category and audibly gasped when he read that it was Lee and crew who would be taking home the honor. After Lee's impassioned speech, Jackson even stuck around on stage to give the icon his award and a huge hug.

More to come...