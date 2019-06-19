People are serious about their nut butters. Almond butter, peanut butter — for a lot of us, these foods are a total staple. I eat some delicious nut butter — peanut, almond, cashew, whatevs — directly from a spoon at least once a day. Probably way more than once. If you're a true nut butter lover, you know what an amazing snack it can be — but now Split's nut butter packets with jam are making your life even easier. Split Nutrition pairs your favorite nut butters with their natural bedfellow, jelly — or, as they call it, "fruit spread," which I'm pretty sure is just fancy Whole Foods talk for jelly. Every individual package contains a little bit of each, in separate squeezable compartments. This means you can carry your PB&J with you and squeeze and spread them wherever you need them most.

In fact, the company has recently launched at Whole Foods and has introduced two new flavors that will be available there — Cashew Butter & Sour Cherry Spread and Almond Butter & Blueberry Spread. Both sound great, but, to me, the Sour Cherry option is the clear winner. #Blueberriesareoverrated, don't @ me.

These flavors join the already bountiful joys available on the website — Almond Butter & Raspberry, Almond Butter & Strawberry, Peanut Butter & Grape, and Peanut Butter & Blueberry. There is truly something for everyone. Unless you have nut allergies — in which case please stay far, far away. Safety first.

On their website, packs of 10 retail for $24.95 — so we're talking about $2.50 a pack, not bad for a delicious snack on the move.

As an American living in the UK, it's sometimes difficult to explain my love of — nay, dependency on — nut butters to non-Americans. But products like this help strengthen my resolve and my assurance that eating peanut butter daily is the way forward. In fact, there are a lot of opportunities out there for true nut believers. For real diehards, there are PB&J of the Month subscriptions available — which maybe is the most perfect present I can imagine, in case anyone out there is ready to send me a gift. There are also plenty of peanut butter and jelly snacks that you can find, from oats bites to chocolate bars. But if you really want to go all-out with your peanut butter love, the true way — the only way — forward has to be the Cold Stone Creamery Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, which includes actual Cold Stone Creamery ice cream in a chocolate shell. It's a hit of that classic PB and chocolate combo, with all of the creamy, amazing sweetness you could hope for. It knows no bounds, it knows no limits — it's here to satisfy and it delivers.

Of course, it's probably pretty difficult to carry an ice cream peanut butter cup around in your pocket, which is why portable nut butter solutions are the way forward. (I once found travel-size peanut butter jars at an airport and immediately bought two for my week-long trip, so, without meaning to brag, I'm something of an expert.) Split nut butters give you that hit of nut butter and jelly — sorry, fruit spread — in a convenient container that means you can take them anywhere. Cashew Butter & Sour Cherry Spread, let's do this.