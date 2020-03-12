Bustle

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Meghan Markle Swears By

By Avery Elizabeth Matera
Spring wedding guest dresses are sure to dominate your wardrobe this season as the bridal invites pour in. And no one nails wedding guest style quite like Meghan Markle. As the Duchess of Sussex's royal duties come to an end, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a cue (or twelve!) from Markle's stylish event wardrobe. Whether she's headed to an actual wedding or simply a red carpet event, Markle knows how to choose the right outfit to ensure that she's the best-dressed in the room — besides the bride, of course!

Markle keeps her looks simple and un-fussy, while still making a powerful impression and standing out from the crowd. From her red caped dress at the Mountbatten Festival of Music to her green shift dress on Commonwealth Day in London, the Duchess' looks are always classic yet modern, timeless yet completely on-trend.

What's more, she always chooses smart accessories, opting for comfortable sling-back pumps or sandals with sensible heel heights. For bags, she avoids over-the-top pieces that might compete with her dress, choosing a clutch in the same color as her dress or grabbing a complimentary neutral. And finally her jewelry pieces are simple and memorable: hoops in a unique shape, oversized studs, or in the case of that Mountbatten look, red chandelier earrings.

Ahead, find Markle’s five best Springtime wedding guest looks and exactly how to re-create them.

The Silk Colorblock

You can always go classic with a silk midi dress, especially one with a knife-pleated skirt. Keep it bold with stripes or geometric color blocking while reaching for understated black accessories to tie it all together.

BCBG Satin Plisse Day Dress ($478)

Aquazzura Black Forever Marilyn 85 Tassel Suede Pumps ($375)

Kayu Arianne Clutch ($265)

Le Specs Fire Starter Claw Sunglasses ($79)

The Cape

For a look that will command attention at the wedding reception, consider head-to-toe red like Markle. If you really want to go bold, look for a dress with a regal cape.

Vince Camuto Cape Overlay Dress ($148)

Sam Edelman Hazel Dress Pump ($120)

The Row Mini Wristlet ($516)

Simone Rocha Red Crystal Flower Drop. Earrings ($175)

The Coat Look

Even with the simplest of dresses (think silk slips or LBDS), a lightweight coat adds another layer of sophistication. And it's perfect for that unpredictable, transitional Spring weather.

Harris Wharf London Single-Breasted Belted Shell Coat ($680)

Odyssee Roses Silk-Satin Dress ($490)

Kate Spade New York Vivian Suede Stiletto Pumps ($171)

Khaite Envelope Pleat Leather Clutch ($1260)

The Striped Maxi

Garden wedding? Perfect time to try out a striped maxi dress that can be dressed up or down. If you'll be walking on grass, channel Markle with espadrille wedges. Indoors? Consider stilettos with romantic ruffle detail.

Three Graces London Cosette Striped Cotton-Blend Seersucker Maxi Dress ($533)

Schutz Aime Suede d’Orsay High-Heel Sandals ($100)

Jennifer Fisher Baby Square Thread Hoops ($135)

Jane Taylor Cirque Slim ID Bracelet with Blue Sapphire Ombré ($2750)

The Little Black Dress

The little black dress is your go-to for any formal weddings with a more conservative dress code. Markle keeps things interesting with sheer long sleeves, which is a great option for all of those church weddings you have on the agenda.

Red Valentino Sheer Panel Dress ($675)

J.Crew Riley Sandals in Suede ($228)

Hunting Season Roll Satin Clutch ($895)

Shashi Bloom Hoop Earrings ($38)