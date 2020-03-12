Spring wedding guest dresses are sure to dominate your wardrobe this season as the bridal invites pour in. And no one nails wedding guest style quite like Meghan Markle. As the Duchess of Sussex's royal duties come to an end, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a cue (or twelve!) from Markle's stylish event wardrobe. Whether she's headed to an actual wedding or simply a red carpet event, Markle knows how to choose the right outfit to ensure that she's the best-dressed in the room — besides the bride, of course!

Markle keeps her looks simple and un-fussy, while still making a powerful impression and standing out from the crowd. From her red caped dress at the Mountbatten Festival of Music to her green shift dress on Commonwealth Day in London, the Duchess' looks are always classic yet modern, timeless yet completely on-trend.

What's more, she always chooses smart accessories, opting for comfortable sling-back pumps or sandals with sensible heel heights. For bags, she avoids over-the-top pieces that might compete with her dress, choosing a clutch in the same color as her dress or grabbing a complimentary neutral. And finally her jewelry pieces are simple and memorable: hoops in a unique shape, oversized studs, or in the case of that Mountbatten look, red chandelier earrings.

Ahead, find Markle’s five best Springtime wedding guest looks and exactly how to re-create them.

The Silk Colorblock Joe Giddens - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images You can always go classic with a silk midi dress, especially one with a knife-pleated skirt. Keep it bold with stripes or geometric color blocking while reaching for understated black accessories to tie it all together.

The Cape Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For a look that will command attention at the wedding reception, consider head-to-toe red like Markle. If you really want to go bold, look for a dress with a regal cape.

The Coat Look GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images Even with the simplest of dresses (think silk slips or LBDS), a lightweight coat adds another layer of sophistication. And it's perfect for that unpredictable, transitional Spring weather.

The Striped Maxi Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Garden wedding? Perfect time to try out a striped maxi dress that can be dressed up or down. If you'll be walking on grass, channel Markle with espadrille wedges. Indoors? Consider stilettos with romantic ruffle detail.